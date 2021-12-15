HIGH COUNTRY — The Watauga Riverkeeper is collecting comments and signatories on a letter asking the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to amend the Cottages of Boone’s wastewater treatment plant permit before accepting it for renewal.
The Cottages of Boone, which has been the site of multiple treated and untreated wastewater spills throughout 2021, applied to renew its wastewater treatment plant permit on Nov. 2 to continue operating its on-site water and sewage utilities.
Watauga Riverkeeper is not asking the NCDEQ to revoke the permit, citing concern for the displacement of the 900 residents that live at the apartment complex.
The three requests from Watauga Riverkeeper Andy Hill listed in the letter are:
Reduce the term of the permit from five years to a term of two years to make it easier to hold The Cottages accountable if they don’t clean up their act.
Increase monitoring of The Cottages of Boone and make monitoring data from all Sewage System Overflows — including those from The Cottages of Boone — publicly available in a timely manner and easy to find online.
Make any approval of the permit conditioned on The Cottages cleaning up their act. DEQ should promise to change or revoke the permit if The Cottages illegally discharge more than 2,500 gallons within any 3-month period of time.
Anna Gurney, press information officer for the NCDEQ water division, released a statement from the NCDEQ stating that "DEQ thoroughly considers all public comments and resident concerns gathered during the public processes of regulatory actions."
In regards to the request, the release stated that "The Division of Water Resources Non Discharge Permit renewal process began with receipt of an application submitted Nov. 2, 2021. We are now in the process of determining whether additional information is required from the Permittee, to then begin drafting the permit. Once the draft permit is completed and reviewed by all involved parties, the Division Director will consider a public comment period at that time."
Watauga Riverkeeper Andy Hill said that he, other community stakeholders and MountainTrue, the environmental nonprofit which houses the riverkeeper program, requested a public comment hearing with the NCDEQ regarding the Cottages of Boone’s permit renewal, which is not legally required for the NCDEQ to have.
Ultimately, Hill said he has received a “thank you” from the NCDEQ for his comments and a statement that they will be considered, but he doesn’t think it a public hearing will be granted.
To read the Watauga Riverkeeper's letter, visit bit.ly/31IZ9NC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.