BOONE — Watauga County has announced a funding opportunity aimed to reduce overdose deaths, emergency department visits for overdose, and illicit opioid involvement.
As part of the Opioid Settlement funds awarded to Watauga County, eligible organizations are invited to submit a proposal to implement evidence-based, high-impact strategies to address the opioid epidemic in Watauga County.
As a result of the Opioid Settlement announced in July 2021, funds were awarded to North Carolina and counties/municipalities to bring resources to communities harmed by the opioid epidemic. Watauga County government is set to receive $3,024,789 over an 18-year period.
Interested organizations are invited to participate in an informational webinar on Tuesday, April 11 at 11 a.m. Written questions should be emailed to grants@apphealth.com by 5 p.m. on Monday, April 17. All proposals are due by 5 p.m. on Monday, May 15.
Funding requests will be reviewed by a grant review committee and will include representation from the community with lived experience in substance use, public health and Watauga County Commissioners. Funding recommendations will be shared by AppHealthCare on behalf of the review committee and be determined by the Watauga County Board of Commissioners.
For additional information and instructions, refer to the Request for Proposals grant application, which can be found at tinyurl.com/yjb2rebp.
