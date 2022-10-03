911 call center

The Watauga County 911 call center can have five operators on duty at a time. Pictured is Kaitlyn Yancey, Stephany Townsend, Aaron Ward and Jonathan Hodges. The fifth operator works in the back left corner.

 Photo by Moss Brennan

RALEIGH — The North Carolina 911 Board has awarded $16.3 million in grants that will benefit 911 call centers in 11 counties and cities across the state. The board also is opening a new round of funding for cooperation and enhancements by local public safety answering points (PSAP) around the state.

“This year’s grant awards help to equip PSAPs with the best technology and resources to keep our state’s residents and visitors safe,” said N.C. 911 Board Chair James A. Weaver, state chief information officer and secretary of the N.C. Department of Information Technology. “These grants make sure that PSAPs have the right tools to quickly and effectively collaborate and respond to people in need.”

Boone, Watauga officially consolidate 911 call center

