The Watauga Nursing Scholarship Committee awarded a record $26,000 in scholarships for 2022. The eight recipients are: Front row (left to right): Caitlin Laws of North Wilkesboro, Aleya Pillmear-Martin of Boone and Lolita Shields of Zionville; Back row (left to right): Miranda Birchard of Boone, Eric Strickler of Boone, Caitlin Amorocho of Boone and Chelsea Kilgore of Blowing Rock.
The Watauga Nursing Scholarship Committee awarded a record $26,000 in scholarships for 2022. The eight recipients are: Front row (left to right): Caitlin Laws of North Wilkesboro, Aleya Pillmear-Martin of Boone and Lolita Shields of Zionville; Back row (left to right): Miranda Birchard of Boone, Eric Strickler of Boone, Caitlin Amorocho of Boone and Chelsea Kilgore of Blowing Rock.
Photo submitted.
Kylee Houser, of Claremont, a recipient of the Watauga Nursing Scholarship.
WATAUGA — To answer the unprecedented demand for nurses in the High Country, the Watauga Nursing Scholarship Committee has distributed its highest number of awards ever and is already recruiting applicants for 2023.
For more than 30 years, the Watauga Nursing Scholarship has provided annual scholarships to students pursuing a Nursing degree at the Watauga Campus of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. Chaired by Rose Bridgeman, R.N., the scholarship committee awarded a total of $26,000 to eight students in 2022.
The availability of additional scholarship funds was made possible by long-term supporters Juanita and Clayton Dean.
Scholarship recipients are selected through an application process that includes personal and professional references, transcripts and a commitment to practice as a nurse in North Carolina’s High Country area. The deadline for 2023 applications is June 1, 2023.
For more information about the scholarship or to request an application form, contact CCC&TI’s Watauga Campus at 828-297-3811.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.