WATAUGA — To answer the unprecedented demand for nurses in the High Country, the Watauga Nursing Scholarship Committee has distributed its highest number of awards ever and is already recruiting applicants for 2023.

For more than 30 years, the Watauga Nursing Scholarship has provided annual scholarships to students pursuing a Nursing degree at the Watauga Campus of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. Chaired by Rose Bridgeman, R.N., the scholarship committee awarded a total of $26,000 to eight students in 2022.

