WATAUGA — The NCDOT in Watauga County is fully staffed as snow starts to cover the roads during another winter weather event in January.
Watauga County Maintenance Engineer Travis Chrisawn said most roads are covered this evening. The National Weather Service station in Blacksburg, Virginia, stated that 2-3 inches of snow will fall into Saturday with 4-6 inches possible in higher locations.
Chrisawn said cold temperatures and windy conditions will cause some delay in snow removal. NWS is calling for windchills to be between negative 5 to negative 15 degrees in the High Country on Saturday.
"We are fully staffed and operating 24 hours a day to clear roadways as quickly as possible," Chrisawn said.
More information on the weather forecast can be found at www.weather.gov/rnk/.
