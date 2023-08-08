WMC photo.jpg

Watauga Medical Center.

 Photo courtesy UNC Health Appalachian

BOONE — Watauga Medical Center, an affiliate of UNC Health, earned a 5-Star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), which measures hospital quality and safety to help consumers make informed choices.

The latest CMS hospital ratings, which were posted on the CMS website in late July, use a wide range of publicly available data in categories that include mortality, safety of care, readmissions, timely and effective care, and patient experience. CMS provides star ratings to help patients make informed decisions about where to get healthcare.

  

