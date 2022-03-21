BOONE — The first of four meetings to discuss the housing situation in Watauga County took place on March 14 at the Watauga Recreation Center, and focused on safety issues in housing.
The meeting began with opening remarks by Kellie Reed Ashcraft, the facilitator for the Watauga Housing Forum.
Ashcraft said the goals for the forum are to increase awareness and knowledge on the issues at hand; to have a place for our community to have a dialogue and to talk about these issues; and develop action steps to address the agreed upon priorities.
Ashcraft then introduced Jamie Byrch, co-facilitator of the Community Voice Team. Byrch, among others, spoke with 22 individuals who live in Watauga County about their housing situation to gain a better understanding of what the community is experiencing.
The video that the group produced was played at the housing forum, which featured a variety of people who have all experienced different struggles when it comes to their housing.
“The stories are very shocking for most of us,” Byrch said. “They're not extreme anecdotes. They, sadly, are normal.”
The interviewees expressed fears of being evicted with little to no warning, their houses not being structurally sound, and waking up everyday to their homes being flooded. With so many different kinds of problems, all of these people had something in common — they said their homes were not safe.
After the video, Ashcraft introduced the three panel members for the night; Melissa Soto of WAMY Community Action, Danyelle Smith of the Bridge International and Survivors of Human Trafficking, and Yolanda Adams of Watauga County Schools and Q’Pasa Appalachia.
The panel members were asked to answer a few questions in regards to safety in housing from their perspectives as community leaders that serve with non-profit organizations that deal with these issues on a daily basis.
When asked about specific themes related to safety in housing that community members should be aware of, Smith said “I think one thing that is so important is how each of the issues — safety, housing, accessibility, affordably — are all interconnected.”
She noted that when there is no affordable housing available, these unsafe housing situations are going to increase.
Soto responded by saying “I think it's also important to remember that not all landlords are villains in this process.”
She continued and said “I think we should maybe investigate a little bit while these things are happening. And there's always more to the story.”
Adams expressed that through her job, she gets a lot of calls from people who are seeking assistance in finding somewhere to live because their rent increased so much they could no longer afford to live there.
After a dinner break, those who attended the forum were broken up into smaller groups and discussed local quantitative data on housing in Watauga County.
Some of this data included information on the age of housing in Boone, safety of section 8 housing, student housing and also provided some resources for housing assistance.
According to the North Carolina Department of Administration, Section 8 housing is a program that assists low-income families, the elderly and disabled in affording safe and sanitary housing.
Section 8 housing must be inspected by the Real Estate Assessment Center to make sure that these homes are safe, sanitary and well maintained.
These inspection scores are on a scale of 1 to 100, and they determine how long it will be until the next inspection. The average inspection score for Boone is 84, meaning that the home will be inspected again in the next two years according to data provided by the Watauga Housing Forum.
Boone has the most homes in North Carolina built between 1980 and 1989, and is ranked second in the amount of housing built between 1970 and 1979, according to Bowen National Research.
According to this research presented at the forum, Boone is also ranked second lowest in the state when it comes to newer homes built since 2014.
When it comes to the housing market, rented and owned homes are all connected. Students are having the same issues as everyone else in the area.
According to case numbers from Appalachian State University’s Legal Clinic, in the past five years 532 students reached out for support after having trouble with their landlords. A lot of these students were having issues with mold and other unlivable conditions.
Through these discussions, participants shared their personal experiences in these situations and noted what they believe to be particularly important.
The next forum will take place on March 28, from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Watauga Recreation Center, and will focus on accessibility.
