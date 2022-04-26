BOONE – The Watauga Housing Forum met for the final session on April 25 to discuss potential solutions to the accessibility, affordability and safety issues in housing that they had previously considered in past meetings.
“Tonight we wanted to take an aerial view for potential solutions,” said Kellie Reed Ashcraft, Co-facilitator of the Watauga Housing Forum.
Ashcraft noted the reasons for having the Watauga Housing Forum: To increase knowledge and awareness of these housing issues, to have a space where community members can come together to discuss these issues and to create steps to solve these issues.
Those who attended the housing forum, both in-person and online, broke up into smaller groups to discuss data on housing in Watauga County. In past meetings, groups addressed specific issues, but during this meeting they focused their attention on potential solutions.
“The questions for this session are designed to allow people to brainstorm regarding their own ideas about potential solutions, as well as what they have seen on the video about potential solutions,” Ashcraft said.
An infographic that summarized the last three housing forums discussed the key themes that continually came up in the past small-group discussions at the forums.
The infographic also listed some potential solutions to the housing issues. Expanding public transportation, increasing information for hard to reach community members, policy change, capping university growth and providing incentives for landlords were a few of the potential solutions that were addressed.
The small groups concluded that these housing issues affect both low-income and middle-income community members, and these housing issues intersect with other issues in the community and all demographics.
While the Watauga Housing Forum has come to an end, there are plans to form a Watauga Housing Council, which would consist of a community outreach committee, a potential housing solutions committee, a current housing efforts committee and a fiscal committee.
The Watauga Housing Council plans to develop an action plan, identify funding options, oversee other committees and find reliable information and sources.
The council’s purpose is to take the issues that have been discussed throughout the Watauga Housing Forum and create a plan of action and form solutions.
Everyone is welcome to attend the Watauga Housing Council meeting, which will be held on June 13 from 6 p.m. — 8 p.m. on Zoom and a to be determined in-person location.
The final Watauga Housing Forum concluded with a housing fair, where many agencies and housing resources set up tables to share information with attendees.
Some of these agencies included Hospitality House, Habitat for Humanity and Mediation and Restorative Justice Center.
