Kellie Reed Ashcraft, Co-facilitator of the Watauga Housing Forum, opening the forum by speaking on the reasons for hosting it for the community.
Photo by Matty Staskel
Photo by MattaRae Staskel
WATAUGA — In the year since the start of the Watauga Housing Forum, community momentum has led to movement in the fight for fair housing solutions.
The Watauga County Housing Forum started with four free community-wide sessions held at the Watauga Community Recreation Center on safety, accessibility, affordability and solutions. Each of the three sessions covering housing concerns included video interviews from “vulnerable” community members who talked about their experiences with issues related to housing, conversations with local organization representations, a question and answer segment, and roundtable group discussions.
According to the North Carolina Housing Coalition’s 2023 Housing Needs Assessment, 64% of renters and 21% of homeowners have difficulty affording their homes in Watauga County. The minimum wage in North Carolina is $7.25 an hour, while the wage needed to afford a fair market rent apartment in Watauga County is $20 an hour, according to the report.
The final forum session was a brainstorming session, which also included information about existing housing solutions underway in North Carolina and around the country. The Watauga Housing Council was formed following the last forum to continue the effort to solve housing issues in Watauga.
Kellie Reed Ashcraft, social worker and Housing Forum and Council chair, said while other groups have formed in the past, the community’s involvement in the Forum and Council has her hopeful.
“I feel really good that we’ll be able to go further than we’ve been able to go before because we’re not putting our eggs in one basket,” Ashcraft said. “You know, we’ve recognized that there will be different barriers. Some barriers we can overcome that will just take time, and other barriers — the political climate — may not be right away, but I’m still very hopeful, very confident. I just don’t see the community pressure or the focus going away.”
The council’s vision to see “all people in Watauga County have secure and stable housing” through “partnerships and systemic change” started with planning.
The Housing Council began hosting meetings in the summer of 2022 and began the strategic planning process using the Results-Based Accountability Framework. Three committees — the WHC Structure & Fiscal/Sustainability Committee, the Housing Solutions Committee and the Community Outreach Committee — were formed to allow for more focused conversations.
The Outreach Committee conducted its first targeted community conversation at a church in Meat Camp in November and began distributing a housing survey, which 89 people completed at the time of publication.
In December, the group received its first grant from the Boone Sunrise Rotary Club to support outreach through social media and website development. The same month, the council voted to form a 501c3 to increase opportunities.
The council is currently working on planning additional community conversations, developing plans for workforce housing with key employers, applying for grants, launch its social media and website, and submit paperwork to incorporate as a nonprofit.
Ashcraft said while housing impacts the community, the solutions are within.
“One of the things that has been so much fun for me is that there are people with such different strengths and skills that have been involved,” Ashcraft said. “It’s going to take multiple people in multiple sectors to make things happen.”
