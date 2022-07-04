WATAUGA — The Watauga Housing Council has began meeting to move forward with potential solutions to the housing issues in the High Country.
In the Media Center at Watauga High School, 30 people in person and 28 people over Zoom attended the first meeting of the Watauga Housing Council — the result of the four session community Watauga Housing Forum series, which took place in March and April.
The June 13 forum focused on topics such as safety, accessibility and affordability with community comment via complied video clips and an in-person discussion. The fourth session covered potential solutions and included an informative video about what other communities have done to tackle to issue of housing. A Watauga Housing Council was proposed with committees to develop action plans and steps.
In the first Watauga Housing Council meeting, organizers Kellie Reed Ashcraft, OASIS, Inc. Director of Community Programs Sara Crouch and Director of Health Promotion at AppHealthCare Laura Sullivan led the group through the Results Based Accountability Framework to facilitate a community action plan and next steps.
The June 27 meeting began with discussions of potentials solutions that had not already been considered before Sullivan collected the group’s opinions using an online polling system.
The categories of specificity, impact, reachability and value alignment were used to rank potential solutions before Sullivan combined the data to determine the top five results across all categories.
An ordinance to allow for tiny home and RV home communities was the top ranked solution across all categories. This would most impact low income community members and is based on the actions of Oakland, California. The council planned to collect sample ordinances from other communities, look at existing ordinance barriers and speak with key stakeholders as their next steps with this solution.
Zoning code change and incentive programs based off a program in Austin, Texas was the second highest ranked solution. This solution would incentivize building affordable housing through building height, number of units and floor-to-area ratio increases.
Renovating publicly property, not currently being used, to construct affordable housing was the third highest ranked solution.
Zoning and incentive support from the government was the fourth highest ranked solution and would allow for property owners to expand or convert existing space into residential use.
The fifth highest ranked solution was for town and county incentives and supports for property owners to turn existing housing into affordable housing. A listed example included an older home being used as a small apartment complex.
The council decided that the next step of the second through fifth ranked solutions would be to find existing examples in other communities and research the feasibility of those solution impacting the housing situation in Boone.
The council then decided that the planning team should audit the information and look for obvious overlap prior to the next meeting. A survey was sent out to the council to revisit the information discussed and to plan for a monthly meeting being in August. The council plans to have committees to move forward with the action steps with the potential solutions.
For more information on the Watauga Housing Council, contact Kellie Reed Ashcraft at kellie@wataugahousingforum.org.
