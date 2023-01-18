WATAUGA — The Watauga County Housing Council is seeking information from community members about housing concerns and potential solutions.
The WHC’s Outreach Committee is distributing a survey that is open to anyone who lives in the the county, whether their “family has lived here for generations” or they are a new resident.
“We want to make sure that we’re capturing everyone’s experience, or as many people as possible, and understanding fully what’s going on in different sections of the county,” said Sara Crouch, WHC Outreach Committee co-facilitator. “This is the Housing Council’s goal — for it to be a community collective and a collaborative effort. Even if somebody couldn’t come to the Housing Council meetings regularly or they don’t really want to be part of the council, their voices are still really important and the survey is helping to capture more voices so that we can make informed choices for the community.”
The survey asks participants about their current housing arrangements, personal and community issues related to housing, ideal solutions and enjoyable aspects of living in Watauga County.
Crouch said that the WHC hosted community conversations in areas across the county. She said a meeting in Meat Camp in November saw about 12 people engage in a conversation related to housing issues from their perspective and those of facilitators who work at OASIS, Hospitality House and Hunger and Health Coalition or in the field of social work.
Crouch said that engaging in conversations with individuals across the county has been a “great opportunity” to get a better understanding of how housing issues affect people in the High Country.
The WHC was formed after the 2022 Housing Forum series, which encouraged community conversations regarding issues related to housing. The council aims to continue dialogue and put solutions into action.
For more information on the Watauga County Housing Council, visit www.hosphouse.org/housingcouncil. The community-based group meets at Boone United Methodist Church’s Family Life Center the first Tuesday of each month from 3:30 to 5 p.m.
