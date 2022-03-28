COVE CREEK — To help teach children about fire safety and prevention, Cove Creek Volunteer Fire Department hosted a group of homeschoolers on March 23.
"What we have found is that, from an educational standpoint, not only do the kids learn fire prevention, but they take it home, and they teach their parents, and so it becomes a family event," said CCVFD Assistant Chief Steve Marks.
Part of the education — which Marks said can impact the entire family, from school kids to parents and even grandparents — is teaching how to safely get out of a house if it's on fire; how to develop fire safety plans; and how to practice those plans. Marks said they also talked about checking smoke alarms and fire extinguishers and about other potential fire hazards in a house.
Marks said one of the most important concepts to remember for young children is for them to know when there's a fire and how to safely get out of the house. He said knowing a safe place to meet where the entire family can gather is also important to know as well a knowing to not go back into the house under any circumstance.
Marks said practice is the most important thing he tells parents when it comes to fire safety and fire prevention.
"Practice getting out of the house," Marks said. "Practice crawling on the floor. Practice feeling the doors to make sure that they're not hot. Practice setting the smoke alarms off, so the kids know what they sound like and do that more than just once a year so that everyone in the family is confident on what to do should an emergency occur."
Part of that learning came from CCFVD firefighter JR Presnell. He took groups of children into a smoke trailer and demonstrated what it would look like when a firefighter was crawling into a smokey room in full gear searching for them.
Other educational aspects of the event also featured Watauga County Forest Ranger Andrew Harsey talking about outside fire safety and some got to tour of some of the fire trucks at the department. Some of the children even tried on some of the firefighter turnout gear.
"For all of us as volunteers, a lot of us taking time off from work to do this, it's very fulfilling," Marks said. "It's great to see the excitement in the eyes of these kids, as they watch a movie or as they go through the smokehouse or they get to turn the red lights on on the fire truck. It's also wonderful when they are able to tell us what they've learned. It's encouraging from a fire safety and a fire prevention standpoint to see that we're making an impact not only with these kids but in the lives of their family as well."
Approximately 30 homeschooled children attended the event, with Andi Harsey helping to arrange it.
"My family recently lost our grandparents to a house fire and ever since it's been on my mind to have a plan in place in our own home if a fire ever happened. Unfortunately, most of the families, including ours, just haven't put much of a priority on fire safety as I'm sure many families do not," Harsey said. "We (moms) were mostly incredibly thankful to be able to attend the fire safety program with our children because we didn't have to rely on them to bring home the information to us and share. We learned alongside them and were able to ask questions of the firefighters that were specific to our situations in our own homes. And we are so grateful for the men who took time out of their days and lives to put this program together for us!"
