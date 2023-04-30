BOONE — Hannah Fletcher, a student at Watauga High School, has been selected to represent Boone as a National Youth Correspondent to the 2023 Washington Journalism and Media Conference at George Mason University.
Fletcher joins a select group of students from all over the country for an intensive study of journalism and media, including fellow WHS student Peyton Ash. Fletcher was chosen based on academic accomplishments and a demonstrated interest and excellence in journalism and media studies.
National Youth Correspondents participate in hands-on, experiential learning through decision-making simulations that challenge them to solve problems and explore the creative, practical, and ethical tensions inherent in journalism and media. The experiential portion of the program is complemented by speakers who are well-known leaders in the media community. Presenters include prominent journalists, CEOs of major media outlets, researchers, and recent college graduates successfully entering the field.
Past speakers have included Hoda Kotb from NBC, Brian Lamb from C-SPAN, Pulitzer Prize winning photographer Carol Guzy, and Susan Goldberg from National Geographic.With distinguished faculty, guest speakers, and direct access to elite D.C. practitioners, the Washington Journalism and Media Conference offers aspiring journalists and student leaders an unparalleled experience. The week long program, held at George Mason University’s state-of-the-art campus, will encourage and inspire young leaders from across the country who desire a unique experience focused on successful careers in this dynamic industry.
The Washington Journalism and Media Conference will be held July 9 to July 14, 2023.About George Mason UniversityGeorge Mason University is setting the gold standard for the modern, public university. Its dynamic culture and innovative academic programs prepare Mason’s hard-working students for 21st century careers. Its commitment to teaching excellence combines with cutting-edge research that enriches the academic experience and is changing the world. Mason is affordable, yet offers high value. Ideally located in the National Capital region, students enjoy terrific cultural experiences and access to the most sought-after internships and employers in the country.
