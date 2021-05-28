BOONE — Watauga High School and Watauga Innovation Academy seniors walked across the stage to the cheers from family, friends and teachers alike as they officially graduated from high school on May 28.
The Class of 2021 graduation ceremony was held at the Holmes Convocation Center, and occurred after a turbulent year of schooling during COVID-19.
“The year has been so different for them so some sense of normalcy to end their high school career,” WHS principal Chris Blanton said.
During the ceremony, graduates heard from Blanton, Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott, the chair of the board of education Gary Childers and fellow student speakers.
Savannah Grizzard spoke to her fellow graduating seniors about “life lessons from my fictional existence."
“Wherever you all end up, whatever your life ends up consisting of, our high school years will always be a chapter of our story — though I’m sure some of us wish we could have Sparked noted some of it,” Grizzard said during her speech. “Despite my love for books, I have always enjoyed the notion of life as a movie or television show.”
During her speech, Grizzard quoted famous characters in her speech like Meredith Grey from “Grey’s Anatomy” and Nick Miller from “New Girl” to portray lessons she has learned in high school and what to expect moving forward in life.
Student Body President Tucker Brown also spoke to his fellow classmates in a speech he titled “Moment in Time."
“Leaving high school not only marks the end of our compulsory education together, but also the beginning of our lives as adults,” Brown said in his speech. “Regardless of what may happen in the years to come, this moment right now is something we should all be extremely proud of.”
Brown mentioned how the senior year wasn’t as some may have imagined, but that he was proud of his fellow classmates for overcoming the challenges, while asking his fellow graduates who they want to be as they face issues into going forward.
Senior Class President Bianca Rangel also spoke to her classmates in her speech which she called “love first.”
“What if I told you that you could make a difference today just by loving someone,” Rangel asked her classmates. “My family taught me the most important thing in life, which is how to love, even when people don’t accept me for who I am.”
Rangel told her classmates that each and everyone of them had the opportunity to change someone's life by loving them first.
“I want to leave you all with this: know that each and everyone of you are loved enough and wanted by so many,” Rangel said. “Some of you may know that, but some may not. As we go into this next season of our lives, treat people with love and kindness because the smallest actions that we take can make the biggest difference in someone's life.”
Of the 351 graduates who graduated on May 28, Elliott told the audience that 209 students earned a total of 971 college credits. Another 53 students graduated from the Watauga Innovation Academy with 25 of them also graduating with their community college certificate as well as their high school diploma. The Class of 2021 also earned more than $4 million in scholarships, according to Elliott.
“We have known for a very long time that this graduating class is a class that we are never going to forget,” Elliott said. “So Pioneers, on behalf of all of your teachers, this community and everyone here who is celebrating with you, I want to say again that I am very proud of you and we all love you very much.”
Attendees and graduates alike also enjoyed performances by the Watauga High School band/orchestra and the choir.
A recording of the ceremony can be found at www.youtube.com/watch?v=VxmhX6PDNkQ.
