BOONE — The Holmes Convocation Center was full of Pioneer pride on May 27 when approximately 340 students graduated from Watauga High School.
Hundreds of family and friends watched Watauga High School and Watauga Innovation Academy students became newly minted graduates.
"It is truly a team effort and today is evidence of all the hard work the students, schools and family and community have invested in their education," said WHS principal Chris Blanton. "Students, enjoy this moment and take a little time to reflect. Reflect on the years you've spent with your classmates. Reflect on the great times and all the struggles. Take time to think about everything you've learned that can't be measured by a test."
Blanton, who opened up the graduation ceremony, said that the 2022 graduating class had students with a wide variety of plans after graduation. He said some would enter the workforce, the military or enroll in a college or university.
"Whatever the next step is for you, I trust the education you receive has prepared you for success," Blanton said. "I would like to close my welcome with same thought I shared with graduates before you. As you leave us today, I hope wherever your journey takes you, it will eventually bring you home again to Watauga High School."
After Blanton's speech, the WHS Marine Corps JROTC presented the colors as the national anthem played.
The next speaker was Watauga County Board of Education Chair Gary Childers who thanked the graduates' families for supporting their children's educational journey over the years. He also thanked, on behalf of the board of education, the elementary teachers, high school teachers, school staff, school support staff, and anyone else who impacted the graduates' educational journey.
He also told the graduates about a WHS graduation speech from the 1980s. He said the speaker talked about how every day should be like lasagna day. Childers said the speaker spoke about how Thursdays were lasagna days at WHS back then and he was always excited about it since he loved lasagna. Childers said the message from that speech was to find something to be excited about every day.
"I urge you to do the same as this gentleman encourage his classmates to do and to find a reason to make every day for the rest of your lives lasagna day," Childers said. "The board of education wants you to know that your community is proud of you and that we all wish each of you much happiness and success in life."
The third speaker was Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott. He thanked the parents, grandparents and family members who provided the love, support and environment to help the graduates grow. He also thanked the teachers and staff who helped the graduates.
"These graduates' success is also your success," Elliott said.
Elliott announced that 219 students have earned 1,058 college credits while in high school. Of the approximately 340 students, 61 graduated from the Watauga Innovation Academy. Twenty-four of those WIA students graduated with their high school diploma and community college certificate, and two of them graduated with both their high school diploma and their associate's degree.
He also announced that the 2022 graduating class earned more than $6.6 million in scholarships.
"I know that all of you are destined to do great things and to make our world a better place. And there are new ways these talented class will lead and serve, both here in our community and our state and our nation and our world, our businesses, and our universities," Elliott said. "I'm here to tell you, we need you now more than ever, and we look forward to all that you will be able to accomplish."
Elliott then recognized those graduates who would be entering the military to stand and be recognized. Elliott thanked them and said "we are very, very proud."
After Elliott spoke, the WHS senior band and orchestra played "Procession of Nobles." Following the performance, senior speaker Ella Irving gave her speech entitled "Beautiful Moments."
She spoke about her high school experience and how the pandemic put them in a state of virtual lockdown for two years.
"However, looking back on this past year, I came to realize the pandemic didn't really take away from my experience. I did," Irving said. "I was looking for the future, always looking forward."
She said that standing before her classmates, that she was ready to graduate, but at the same time, she'd like to go back and enjoy being a high schooler again.
She also imparted a quote by Robin Williams to her fellow graduates that said "You can have a whole lifetime in a day and never notice that this is as beautiful as it gets."
She ended by telling her classmates to always take a second and appreciate where they are.
After Irving's speech, the WHS senior choral performed "The Road Home." Senior Class President Gresham Collins then gave his speech titled "Onward."
He told his fellow graduates that they had all come so far, both individually and collectively. He said that the class of 2022 is one of the toughest and hardest working classes in WHS history.
"Never before has the Watauga High School senior class had this much perseverance and determination," Collins said.
He told his classmates that it was OK if they didn't know what they would do after graduation. He said the next big challenge facing this class of graduates was figuring out who they were and what they want to do with their lives.
"So as we leave this place, filled with priceless knowledge, unforgettable experiences, and as meaningful friendship, we embark on a journey that is guaranteed to be filled with ups and downs, successes and failures, challenges and triumphs," Collins said. " I believe you're able to face all of them with determination and grit."
The final speaker was Student Body President Ella Carroll, who gave a speech titled "Present Versions of Self." She talked about how as she's grown into the person she is today, she's never felt what she expected to at any given moment.
She talked about the different journeys in her life and how it seemed like her younger self was there with her every time.
"We've grown up with each other for 12 long years changed for the better," Carroll said. "The bond that exists between you and the people that you grew up with is strong."
She told her fellow graduates that she wanted them to be to be the best versions of themselves that they can be.
"I hope that as you grow and move out to the world, you're able to constantly improve who you are as a person and, in effect, improve the world as a whole," Carroll said.
After Carroll's speech, the diplomas were presented to the class of 2022 and they were officially declared graduates.
