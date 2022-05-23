BOONE — Watauga High School seniors prepared for graduation with a capping and award ceremony to celebrate their individual and collective accomplishments achieved throughout their time in high school.
"This is a great celebration, one that we haven't been able to have in a few years because of the challenges with Covid and other things going on around the world. It is very nice for us as educators and as the staff here at Watauga High School to be able to see our students sit down in front of us today," said Principal Chris Blanton. "All of these students are what make this job worthwhile and we appreciate you parents, grandparents and everybody who showed up today and supported these students."
After being led into the gymnasium by younger students, seniors were assisted into their cap and gown by a selected friend. Wearing their caps and gowns for the first time, students were recognized for their accomplishments by faculty and staff.
Students were recognized for achievements in academics, athletics and service work as school mentors expressed their gratitude and pride in the graduating class.
"I just want to say, this came from the entire faculty, with all the many challenges that we face as teachers, y'all are not one of them," said teacher Donna Wellborn. "I just want to say as a lowly teacher at the bottom of the barrel because with all these challenges, you all make it worth it. So this right here, this is why we do this. Thank you so much for that."
Senior Award Winners:
Agriculture
Outstanding Student Awards: Lacey Bradford, Athan Pittman
Dekalb Agricultural Accomplishment Award: Athan Pittman
Allied Health Sciences
Health Science Award: Greta Klein
Nursing Fundamentals Recipients: Riley Alderson, Sophie Beach, Abigail Bledsoe, Ashlyn Braswell, Amber Buckley, Amber Chiarolanzio, Kylie Clarke, Bellamy Cook, Bethany Critcher, Ida Dishman, Cady Donadio, Emma Kent, Greta Klein, Victoria Lentz, Luke Milhaupt, Elle Nichols, Aiden Reese, Leora Ruggiero, Brelyn Sturgill, Ella Ugenti
Arts Department
Excellence in AP Studio Arts: Anders Coffey, Aila Givins, Cora Jones, Abbi Leon, Matty Mitchem, Fairlight Strong
Excellence in Honors Studio Art: Sophie Beach, Vivian Blossom, Kat Gibson,, Jackie Illich, Ella Irving, Ellary Maiden, Sirena Roe, Elsie Saltman, Janie Soucek, Jaidyn Toomey
Excellence in Ceramics: Molly Graham, Maggie Miranda-Castro, Megan Patton, Leora Ruggiero, Aubry Spaulding, Mosaic Van Sliedrecht
Band/Orchestra
National School Orchestra Award: Henryk Kosmala
“Semper Fidelis” Award: Aidan Lippard
John Philip Sousa Award: Devin Estep
Arion Award: Jaidyn Toomey
Choral Arts Department
Pioneer Choirster’s Award: Jasmine Thomas
National School Choral Award: Sofia Crump, Kazia Orkiszewski
Drama Department
Graduating Pioneer Playmakers: Alex Barr, Andreas Buzan, Alyssa Cahan, Tommie Freundlich, William Garrett, Rory Greene, Logan Irving, Cora Jones, Kirra Laws Bush, Rumi Peterson, Bethany Pryor, Abby Schwebke, Avery Smith, Aubry Spaulding, Peyton Walton
NCTC Most Outstanding Ensemble: Alex Barr, Andreas Buzan, Alyssa Cahan, Tommie Freundlich, William Garrett, Rory Greene, Logan Irving, Cora Jones, Kirra Laws Bush, Ellary Maiden, Rumi Peterson, Bethany Pryor, Abby Schwebke, Avery Smith, Aubry Spaulding, and Peyton Walton
Athletics
Trailblazer Award: Brelyn Sturgill
Hall of Fame Award: Gresham Collins
Bill Ross Service Award: Chris Blanton
Travis Gryder Athletes for Good Award: Lydia Rothrock, Brelyn Sturgill, Brooke Jones and Carter Everett
Technology and Business
Automotive Excellence Award: Timothy Evans
Business and Marketing Award: Joe Penley and Grace Sears
DECA Members: Emma Barr, Kendall Blackburn, Bailey Bolick, Cady Donadio, Carlton Dyer, Carter Everett, Brooke Jones, Abby Keller, Jackson Martin, Lily McKay, Maggie Miranda Castro, Megan Patton, Jillian Russert, Grace Sears, Nic Stewart, Matthew Taubman, Davis Taylor, Lynsey Whitehead-Price
Caldwell Community College Program Certificate Earners and Career and Technology Education Awards
Automotive - Basic Undercar: Zachary Brooks, Jacob Carpenter, Nathan Davis, Hunter Henson, Grant Lawrence, Berkley Smith, Samuel Stevens
Health Science Certificate Recipients: Riley Alderson, Ashlyn Braswell, Amber Chiarolanzio, Kylie Clarke, Bellamy Cook, Bethany Critcher, Ida Dishman, Victoria Lentz, Ella Ugenti
Mechanical Engineering - Drafting: Zachary Brooks, Carson Farley, Eli Giles, Trinity Griffin, Henryk Kosmala, Samuel Lippard
Mechanical Engineering - Welding: Jacob Carpenter, Isaac Galvez, Ethan Hartley, Kasen Kulczyk, Berkley Smith
Cosmetology Completers: Jada Shoemake and Virginia Harrison
Determination Awards: Jonathon Williams, Yohana Valenzuela
Excellence in Drafting Award: Trinity Griffin, Henryk Kosmala
English
English Award: Kazia Orkiszewski and Ella Triplett
Journalism Award: Abby Graham
Yearbook Award: Emma Barr, Kathleen Gibson, Abbie Jeter, Megan Patton, Ella Pennell, Jillian Russert
Foods & Nutrition Award: Chelsea VanHoose
JROTC
American Legion Military Excellence Award: Ben Gailfoil
Daughters of the American Revolution Medal: Jonathan Williams
American Legion Medal for Scholastic Excellence: Axel Albu
Military Officers Association of America Leadership Award: Zachary Brooks
Women Marine's Association Outstanding Cadet Award: Natalie Pearson
Language Awards
AATF Outstanding Student in French: Megan Patton
Société Honoraire de français: Sofia Crump, Devin Estep, Sidra Miller, Megan Patton, Leora Ruggerio, Ellery Rushing, Ella Triplett, Lindsey Williams, Nora Williams
Global Language Endorsement (French): Cameron Artus, Joshua Burleson, Sofia Crump, Kaitlyn Hodges, Lucy Hodges, Hannah Justice, Noah Lang, Sidra Miller, Megan Patton, Matthew Petrey, Ellery Rushing, Ella Triplett, Lindsey Williams, Nora Williams
Global Language Endorsement (Spanish): Victor Behrend-Martinez, Lily Brown, Ethan Campbell, Aidan Dodzweit, Sarah Goode, Abby Graham, Emma Kent, Sara Ott, Yurihxi Paniagua Ferreira, Jordan Rodgers, Kyra Turner
Spanish Award: Kendall Blackburn, Janie Soucek
Mathematics: Henry Coatney, Sophia Llibre, Isabella Sibaja, Jonathan Williams
Mountain Alliance
Leadership Award: Aubry Spaulding
Service Award: Natalie Pearson
Outstanding Seniors: Alex Barr, Angelo Baublitz, Tommie Freundlich, Will Garrett, Logan Irving, Rumi Peterson, Jordan Rodgers, McKenzie Sigmon, Jasmine Thomas
Physical Education
Physical Education Awards: Emma Barr, Henry Coatney, Jeffery Collier, Bethany Critcher, Cady Donado, Carter Everett, Preston Fairbanks, Sarah Goode, Kathryn Green, Landon Johnson, Luke Johnson, Victoria Lentz, Ella Pennell, Charles Presnell, Bethany Pryor, Lucas Rayfield, Breylyn Sturgill, Mathew Taubman, Patrick Davis Taylor
The Leigh Cooper Wallace Award: Sidra Miller
The Tommy Wright PE Award: Orlando Leon
Pioneer Ambassadors: Cady Donadio, Benjamin Gailfoil, Abigayle Jeter, Jackson Martin, Maggie Miranda-Castro, Jaidyn Toomey, Annika Willis
Science and Social Studies
Science Award: Athan Pittman
Social Studies Award: Ellery Rushing, Lucy Miller
Special Group Recognitions
4-year Student Council Members: Bailey Bolick, Ethan Campbell, Ella Carroll, Ellery Rushing, Tilliman Maxwell
National Honor Society: Axel Albu, Alexandra Barr, Sophie Beach, Kendall Blackburn, Abbei Bledsoe, Bailey Bolick, Samuel Brandon, Zachary Brooks, Alyssa Cahan, Ethan Campbell, Ella Carroll, Amber Chiarolanzio, Gresham Collins, Benjamin Critcher, Kate Dailey, Preston Fairbanks, Carson Farley, Tommie Freundlich, Will Garret, Kathleen Gibson, Ailia Givins, Sarah Goode, Trinity Griffin, Isabel Holt, Ella Irving, Logan Irving, Abbie Jeter, Cora Jones, Abigail Keller, Victoria Lentz, Eli Lyons, Ellary Maiden, Jackson Martin, Tilliman Maxwell, Lucas Milhaupt, Sidra Miller, Elle Nichols, Eric Nunez, Sarah Ott, Yurihxi Paniagua Ferreira, Megan Patton, Bethany Pryor, Jackson Roper, Lydia Rothrock, Leora Ruggiero, Ellery Rushing, Jillian Russert, Grace Sears, Isabella Sibaja, Avery Smith, Janie Soucek, Aubry Spaulding, Brelyn Sturgill, Mathew Taubman, Zade Tincher, Jaidyn Toomey, Ella Triplett, Kyra Turner, Peyton Walton, Riley Warmuth, Lindsey Williams, Nora Williams, Annika Willis
National Art Honor Society: Alexandra Barr, Emma Barr, Sophie Beach, Alyssa Cahan, Amber Chiarolanzio, Anders Coffey, Tommie Freundlich, William Garrett, Kathleen Gibson, Aila Givins, Abby Graham, Rory Greene, Clement Heistand, Savannah Hicks, Jackie Illich, Ella Irving, Logan Irving, Abigayle Jeter, Cora Jones, Abbi Leon, Madeline Mitchem, Kazia Orkiszewski, Megan Patton, Leora Ruggerio, Sarah Scheurer, Abby Schwebke, Aubry Spaulding, Taii Stetter, Fairlight Strong, Lindsey Williams
National Technical Honor Society: Gavin Allen, Samuel Bauer, Hailey Bilski, Kendall Blackburn, Lacey Bradford, Samuel Brandon, Zachary Brooks, Bei Chha, Brantley Coffey, Edward Collins, Bellamy Cook, Benjamin Critcher, Mary Dailey, Cady Donadio, Eli Giles, Trinity Griffin, Savannah Hicks, Lucy Hodges, Brooke Jones, Miranda Kinnaman, Greta Klein, Henryk Kosmala, Kasen Kulczyk, Ariana Langley, Bradley Laws, Samuel Lippard, Jackson Martin, Lily McKay, Elizabeth Miller, Elle Nichols, Eric Nunez, Ella Pennell, Matthew Petrey, Alexandria Proctor, Jackson Roper, Lydia Rothrock, Elsie Saltman, Grace Sears, Avery Smith, Brelyn Sturgill, Jaidyn Toomey, Chelsea VanHoose, Robert Walker, Tiana Wilson
Performing Arts Honor Society: Gavin Allen, Alexandra Barr, Bryan Bouboulis, Jennings Brasier, Andreas Buzan, Alyssa Cahan, Sofia Crump, Devin Estep, Tommie Freundlich, William Garrett, Aila Givins, Rory Greene, Kaitlyn Hodges, Cora Jones, Henryk Kosmala, Kirra Laws Bush, Samuel Lippard, Sophia Llibre, Autumn Lunsford, Samuel Lusk, Ellary Maiden, Kazia Orkiszewski, Bethany Pryor, Esmeralda Salazar, Maddox Sampson, Abby Schwebke, Avery Smith, Aubry Spaulding, Nicholas Thaxton, Jasmine Thomas, Jaidyn Toomey, Isabella Vivona, Peyton Walton
Scholar Athletes: Axel Albu, Emma Barr, Sophie Beach, Victor Behrend-Martinez, Spencer Brock, Lily Brown, Ethan Campbell, Ethan Cannon, Amber Chiarolanzio, Henry Coatney, Gresham Collins, Harlan Comer, Tess Conway, Bellamy Cook, Bethany Critcher, Kate Dailey, Kayla Edmisten, Carter Everett, Preston Fairbanks, Roxana Galan-Gomez, Sarah Goode, Calvin Greene, Trinity Griffin, Cristian Hamilton, Carter Hiatt, Lucy Hodges, Isabel Holt, Ella Irving, Abigayle Jeter, Landon Johnson, Logan Johnson, Luke Johnson, Brooke Jones, Abigail Keller, Emma Kent, Greta Klein, Henryk Kosmala, Isabella Lamoureaux, Kirra Laws-Bush, Noah Lang, Ariana Langley, Victoria Lentz, Orlando Leon, Eli Lyons, Ellary Maiden, Jackson Martin, Jonah Martin, Sidra Miller, Yurihxi Paniagua Ferreira, Megan Patton, Ella Pennell, Bethany Pryor, Jackson Roper, Lydia Rothrock, Leora Ruggerio, Micah Rushin, Jillian Russert, Grace Sears, McKenzie Sigmon, Avery Smith, Janie Soucek, Brelyn Sturgill, Aidan Styron, Matthew Taubman, Zade Tincher, Ella Triplett, Micah Turbett, Bryce Walker, Lyndsey Whitehead-Price, Lindsey Williams, Nora Williams, Annika Willis
School-Sponsored Awards
Citizenship Awards: Ida Dishman and William Bouboulis
Principal N.A. Miller Award: Ellery Rushing
Senior Speakers: Ella Carrol, Ella Irving, and Gresham Collins
Student Body President: Ella Carrol
Senior Class President: Gresham Collins
View more photos at wataugademocrat.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.