BOONE — Watauga High School seniors earned nearly half a million dollars in scholarships from the community.

Faculty, staff, students and families gathered in the Ross Auditorium at Watauga High School as community donors and organizations awarded scholarships to graduating seniors at a special ceremony on May 23. 

Presenters announced the intention of the awards before students accepted the business, non-profit or community donor established scholarships. Seventy-eight students earned locally funded scholarships granted for academic performance, community service and future career plans. 

"This evening is about celebrating our seniors and all the wonderful things that they have done over the last four years of their lives and really prior to that, but it is just an enjoyable time for us," said WHS principal Chris Blanton. 

Throughout the evening, faculty, staff and community members shared their pride in the scholarship applicants when presenting award winners. 

"I am grateful to be part of a community that supports young people to be able to reach such a great standard, so thank you to donors and community organizations," said Watauga High School Counselor Wes Calbreath. "These kids make me proud every day... Their drive and intrinsic motivation is what makes these students so amazing." 

Many memorial awards were presented, including Ligon Family Scholarship which was announced by Wendall Ligon, family member of George and Michelle Ligon.

"The purpose of the George and Michelle Ligon Scholarship Award, which was started by the Quiet Givers and Watauga community after their death last year, is to award that senior who has displayed a sense of giving without any personal gain," said Ligon. "Our motto is 'connecting community, changing reality' and this student had a positive impact on the culture of Watauga High School." 

Students Kat Gibson and Lydia Rothrock were awarded this scholarship. 

Scholarships in honor of Sgt. Chris Ward and Deputy Logan Fox were also presented to seniors. 

Wes Calbreath said that Watauga High School seniors received about $480,000 in funds to support their higher education from community scholarships. A total number of scholarship money received, both locally and otherwise, is several million dollars and will be announced at graduation. 

The Adam Galleher Scholarship 

Devin Estep and Samuel Lusk

ADK Local Scholarship

Kayla Edmisten and Jasmine Thomas

Anita Eppley Scholarship

Roxana Galan-Gomez

Attorneys of Watauga/Watauga Bar Association Scholarship

Lucy Miller

Blowing Rock Rotary Scholarship

Elle Nichols and Jackson Martin

Blowing Rock Women's Club Scholarship

Mia K. Reeves Dyer, Kathleen Gibson, Emma Knight, Ella Miller, Elle Nichols, Sarah Scheurer and Grace Sears

Blowing Rock Community Foundation: Jan and Don Wolfe Scholarship

Emma Knight

Blowing Rock Community Foundation: Tessien Family Scholarship

Lily Brown

Blowing Rock Community Foundation: David and Nancy Rankin Scholarship

Cristian Hamilton

Blowing Rock Community Foundation Scholarship

Elle Nichols

Blowing Rock Community Foundation Scholarship to App State

Jillian Russert

Blue Ridge Pediatrics Scholarship

Kathleen Gibson and Amber Chiarolanzio

Boone Sunrise Rotary Scholarship

Ella Irving

Boone United. Methodist Women Scholarship

Gresham Collins, Cady Donadio, Eli Giles, Clement Heistand and Gavin Allen

Brandon/Howell Scholarship

Isabella Sibaja

BREMCO Leadership Track Scholarship 

Logan Irving, Ella Irving, Jackson Martin, Jillian Russert and Abigail Leon

Caldwell Community College: DREAM Scholars

Eric Nunez, Benjamin Gailfoil, Elle Nichols, Kayla Espinoza-Casillas, Madison Roark, Autumn Lunsford, Joseph Penley, Maggie Mirando-Castro, Jeremy Hodges, Nyla Johnson, Lucy Hodges, Amber Chiarolanzio, Isaac Galvez and Benjamin Doughton

Boone Worthwhile Women's Club Scholarship

Kaleb Quick

R.T. Greer Scholarship

Zoie Treadway

Carl Fiddler scholarship sponsored by Boone Civitan

Ida Dishman

Carter Lentz Scholarship

Amber Chiarolanzio and Daniel Russom

Charlie Rogers Scholarship

Jordan Rogers and Elle Nichols

Sgt. Chris Ward Scholarship

Emma Kent

Clyde Kilby Scholarship

Lorena Juarez and Fairlight Strong

Deep Gap Ruritan Scholarship

Mia Dyer and Bailey Ellis

Deep Gap Ruritan Scholarship in memory of Harold Eller

Abby Keller

Deep Gap Ruritan Foundation Scholarship

Jordan Rogers

Deerfield United Methodist Scholarship

Amber Buckley

Don and Audrey Bentley Scholarship

Kathleen Gibson

Donna and Mike McNeil Scholarship

Megan Patton

Erin Johnston Scholarship

Abby Graham

Girls on the Run Scholarship

Cady Donadio

Gregory Newton Norris Scholarship

Yurihxi Paniagua Ferreira

Hardin Park Beta Club Scholarship

Cady Donadio, Lydia Rothrock, Matthew Taubman, Ellery Rushing and Ethan Campbell

Harold Dean Beach Scholarship

Abygayle Jeter and Sophie Beach

High Country Association of Realtors Scholarship

Grace Sears

High Country Military Officers Association of America Scholarship

Bill Bouboulis, Ethan Hayes, Brenden Moreland and Natalie Pearson

US Army ROTC Scholarship

Axel Albu

Hollar & Greene Produce Scholarship

Ben Critcher

Huffman Family Scholarship

Cady Donadio

Immigrant Justice Coalition Scholarship

Roxana Galan Gomez, Lorena Juarez and Eric Nunez

Jane Greenlee Robinson Scholarship

Elle Nichols

John and Ruth Blue Scholarship

Gresham Collins

Katie Swift Reese Scholarship

Devin Estep

Katrina Winsor Scholarship

Jaidyn Toomey

Lan O'Loughlin Scholarship

Carter Everett and Lydia Rothrock

Leigh Cooper Wallace Scholarship

Bryce Walker

Leigh Anne Cable Scholarship

Greta Klein

LifeStore Bank Scholarship

Lily McKay and Brelyn Sturgill

Deputy Logan Fox Scholarship

Luke Johnson

Luke Short Scholarship

Robert (Bryce) Walker

Mabel School Scholarship

Elsie Saltman

Margaret Gragg Scholarship

Aubrey Spaulding

Meat Camp Baptist Scholarship

Elle Nichols, Amber Chiarlonzio, Abigayle Jeter, Bryce Walker, Joe Penley and John Greene

Natalie Yokeley Scholarship

Cady Donadio

Pat Baker Scholarship

Cady Donadio

Quiet Givers/Ligon family Scholarship

Kat Gibson and Lydia Rothrock

Ruby Trivette/ Todd Ruritan Scholarship

Eli Lyons

SEANC Scholarship

Ethan Campbell and Cristian Hamilton

SECU People Helping People Scholarship

Gresham Collins and Brelyn Sturgil

Skyline-Frank James Scholarship

Gavin Allen

Watauga County Farm Bureau Scholarship

Athan Pittman

Watauga County NCAE Scholarship

Elle Nchols and Cady Donadio

Watauga County Association of Retired School Personnel Scholarship

Jasmine Thomas

William Mast Scholarship

Ida Dishman

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.