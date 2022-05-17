BOONE — Watauga High School seniors, their friends and family gathered on May 12 at Boone United Methodist Church for a baccalaureate service to celebrate the end of high school and their future after graduation.
The service was planned by Watauga High School seniors Isabella Lamoureaux, Avery Smith, Carlton Dyer, Emily Bauman, Lucy Hodges and Ella Pennell.
Smith described the baccalaureate service as a “blessing of the graduates.” The service is non-denominational, meaning students of any religion were welcome to attend and participate in one last blessing and “have peace” leading up to graduation, according to Smith.
The group of seniors have had bi-weekly meetings for the past couple of months to plan for the service. During the course of these meetings, they chose songs, picked a theme, set up a location, set up an account for donations and chose some verses that they felt went along with the theme of the baccalaureate service, Lamoureaux said.
The theme for the baccalaureate service was trusting God through the uncertainty, according to Hodges.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty that comes after senior year like, ‘where am I going to go to college? Who was my roommate gonna be? Where am I gonna live?’ And so we thought that picking that theme would kind of help just have peace of mind about graduation,” Hodges said.
Donations that they received will bego toward the memorial fund for Sgt. Chris Ward and Deputy Logan Fox, Watauga County Sheriff’s Deputy’s who died last year in a shooting.
“I know that’s something that has touched the county as a whole. And so we just want to give back,” Lamoureaux said. “They offer scholarships for us. And so it’s just kind of our way of paying them back.”
