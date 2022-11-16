WATAUGA — Watauga County High School’s JROTC program placed second in a regional competition as they went up against six other co-ed teams
The competition took place at Catawba’s Fred T. Foard High School on Saturday, Nov. 5. A total of 16 schools participated in the event, with two separate divisions — co-ed and all male. In order to be considered co-ed, the program must have four women on the team out of the nine members.
The WHS team won first place in the litter carry challenge, where they carried the weight of a person through an obstacle course
The team won second place in the physical fitness challenge, which is equivalent to an obstacle course. They also placed second in the Humvee pull, a competition to see which team can pull a truck the fastest to the allotted area.
They won third place in the rope bridge challenge, and third place in the 5k run as well.
Although the team did well enough to place in the next competition, a national competition, the WHS JROTC is a Marine Corps unit, and the next competition is for Army programs. There are competition that they will be able to participate in for the spring, but until then they will continue training.
“For our training, we come to practice twice a week and then leading up to a competition we’ll practice every day the week before. I think it’s great because we incorporate a lot of different types of training, a lot of it is workout based and so we’ll go with a weightlifting or we’ll do cardio and go on. A lot of times it’s really hard practices. But, it’s great, because we all motivate each other. Sometimes that involves yelling at each other’s faces. And other times that involves like picking someone up who’s falling down,” said Madison Caparolie, WHS JROTC member said.
The competitions are team based. Leadership skills, discipline and camaraderie all come in to play during the competitions, which is the focus of the class.
“Normally, the biggest parts of the competitions are not necessarily the competition themselves, but instead, what we do before and after them. Like the bus rides, we all get to know each other a lot more, and then after we after we completely destroy ourselves on a 5k, and I see people like almost passing out crying, we get up, get on the bus and then start cheering and say ‘let’s go get some China Buffet’ and, you know, completely fill ourselves to the brim,” John Miller, First Sargent and student said. “Whenever I first joined the program, it wasn’t calling toward me. I kind of just signed up for the class as an elective. I figured it’d be kind of cool just to say I have it under my belt. However, the reason why I stayed was for my second, third and fourth year was the friends that I’ve made.”
