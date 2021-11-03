BOONE — Watauga High School students prepared to defend their title as North Carolina Theatre Conference champions with a performance on Nov. 1.
The Pioneer Playmakers, Watauga High School’s honors acting troupe, travel to Gardner-Webb University on Nov. 6 to compete against six other schools in the North Carolina Theatre Conference’s High School Play competition.
“I’m excited to get back on the stage and to be sharing original work that the students did,” said the group’s director Zachary Walker.
Walker has been a public educator and competed in NCTC for 20 years, but it’s his first year working with original material, he said.
“Have fun, tell your story,” Walker said to students during Monday night’s rehearsal.
The play, told in three vignettes, is a story of love in its three forms: romantic, platonic and self-love. Cast members wear shirts that correspond to each type of love; red for romantic, violet for platonic and blue for self. Cast members also opted for a voiceover, accompanied by music from WHS student Aubrey Spalding, as the only source of dialogue in the play.
Seniors Cora Jones, Abby Schwebke and Peyton Walton said the troupe has been rehearsing for months. On Aug. 28, the Playmakers attended an eight-hour retreat where they brainstormed ideas for this year’s competition and settled on a theme.
“We really wanted to do something that we’d leave the theater feeling loved and fulfilled with our work,” Jones said.
