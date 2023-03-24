WHS NW Envirothon Winners

Pictured: Chloe Ellis (freshman), Gwendolyn Anderson (senior), Virginia St Clair (senior), Alvin Dixon, SW Area Past President. Silas Powell (freshman), Max Ramey (team captain, senior), Grayson Elliot (junior) and Dr. Courtney Capozzoli (faculty sponsor).

 Photo submitted

WATAUGA — Watauga County students competed in the NW Area Envirothon on March 21 and 22 and earned third place finish. 

The annual competition — held in Wilkes County at the Edwin H. McGee Center — includes the topics of forestry, wildlife, soil, aquatics and current environmental issues.

