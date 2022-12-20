WATAUGA — Watauga Habitat has announced the dedication of its 32nd home, which occurred on Dec. 10.
Kim Paterno, Watauga Habitat’s newest homeowner, is thrilled to have moved into her home where she will be able to spend the Christmas season.
“I’m just so blessed and honored to be a part of this Habitat Family,” said Kim at her Home Dedication. “I don’t even think there are words to describe how I feel.”
Kim worked with Watauga Habitat to complete her 250 sweat equity hours prior to moving into her home, and will begin paying her interest-free mortgage.
“Kim has been nothing short of a pleasure to work with” said Nathan Godwin, Director of Development. “From going out of her way to speak on behalf of, and advocate for, Watauga Habitat’s mission, to being so kind and hardworking during the construction of her home. We are beyond excited to dedicate her home before the holidays so she can spend her first Christmas in her new home.”
Watauga Habitat will continue to build for those in the High Country, and has recently broken ground and begun work on their 33rd home in the county. All Watauga Habitat for Humanity homeowners pay an affordable, interest-free mortgage and contribute 250 sweat equity hours to the organization, which is a part of partnering with the nonprofit.
Those interested in supporting the mission of Watauga Habitat for Humanity may do so by donating money, by volunteering time at a construction site or on a committee, or by donating gently used furniture to the Watauga Habitat ReStore.
Community members can learn more about how to connect by going to www.wataugahabitat.org, by calling (828) 268-9545, or by emailing nathan@wataugahabitat.org.
