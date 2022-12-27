WATAUGA — Watauga County celebrated a subzero Christmas with ice, snow, wind and freezing temperatures after arctic air enveloped the area.
According to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Virginia, about 280 million Americans were under some form of winter weather warning between Dec. 23 and Christmas Day. With a low temperature of negative eight degrees on Christmas Eve and morning, the holiday was the coldest on record since 1983 in Boone.
“We deeply appreciate our public safety personnel who helped with frozen pipes, the loss of heat, and other issues caused by the bitter cold — all in addition to the normal emergencies that seem to be increasing in frequency as well,” Watauga County Emergency Services Director Will Holt said. “We also want to thank the multiple nonprofit agencies that stepped in to fill the gap where needed for shelter and fuel, along with the incredible work done by our partners at Blue Ridge Energy who did the true heavy lifting to keep the power on despite the cold and wind. This is all while sacrificing time with their families over Christmas — a point that should not be overlooked.”
Temperatures began to drop the evening of Dec. 22 as low temperatures reached 18 degrees. Friday, Dec. 23 brought about three inches of precipitation in the form of snow and freezing rain and low temperature of 17 degrees.
Temperatures remained below freezing from the evening of Dec. 23 until the late morning of Dec. 27.
Winter Weather Warnings from the National Weather Service reported slippery road conditions and strong winds that could “cause tree damage.”
Windchill brought a variety of winter weather warnings throughout the weekend. The National Weather Service reported wind chills as low as 30 below zero from Dec. 23 to 25, warning that “as little as” 10 minutes of skin exposed to the wind could cause frostbite.
According to Blue Ridge Energy, a total 10,623 Watauga district members were affected by the extreme weather with outages starting on Dec. 23 at 3:20 a.m. All power was restored by just past midnight on Dec. 25. Power outages were caused by heavy winds and fallen trees with the longest duration without power was 12 hours and 54 minutes. The height for power outages was 6,110 BRE customers in Watauga County, which occurred Friday afternoon.
The organization reported 101 locations were repaired by line technicians widespread across the county. The majority of fixes were due to downed power lines and broken power poles.
On Saturday, Blue Ridge Energy announced rolling blackouts to reduce keep electricity stable and reduce the change of large-scale energy loss. The outages, done at the request of Duke Energy,were conducted on a rolling basis on Dec. 24 throughout the regional power grid. BRE asked those in affected areas to minimize electricity use where possible. The rolling outages occurred across the state Saturday morning.
“We apologize for any inconvenience this emergency situation may have on our members, but we have to reduce our power demand in the affected area to ensure the safety and stability of the transmission grid,” Chief Operating Officer for Blue Ridge Energy said in a company released statement when the outages were announced.
Many home owners, business owners and municipalities prepared for the conditions by turning on heat, dripping faucets and monitoring pipe condition. Many residents still experienced issues related to freezing, leaking and bursting pipes.
Water was turned off on Park and Dotson Street for a couple hours due to a main water break in Boone. Blowing Rock saw several waterline breaks and leaks, including those at Wallingford, Pine and Main Street.
With extreme weather turning into expected winter temperatures, the warming trend is predicted to continue into the new year. Temperatures will reach above average temperatures with highs in the mid-50s the Dec. 29 through Jan. 5.
