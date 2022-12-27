FullSizeRender.jpeg

Blue Ridge Energy crews worked all across the county during the winter storm to restore power.

 Photo submitted

WATAUGA — Watauga County celebrated a subzero Christmas with ice, snow, wind and freezing temperatures after arctic air enveloped the area.

According to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Virginia, about 280 million Americans were under some form of winter weather warning between Dec. 23 and Christmas Day. With a low temperature of negative eight degrees on Christmas Eve and morning, the holiday was the coldest on record since 1983 in Boone.

105 Ext Southbound Dec 23

Looking southbound down Hwy 105 Extension the morning of Friday, Dec. 23.

