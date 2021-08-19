WATAUGA — The High Country experienced wind, rain and flooding on Aug. 18 after the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred blew through the area.
Between Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, Blowing Rock received approximately 6 inches of rain while parts of Boone received between 4 to 6 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.
Will Holt, the director of Watauga County Emergency Management, said there was some minor damage in the Blowing Rock and Deep Gap area. He said from what has been reported, most of the damage that was reported was related to trees downed and washed out driveways.
Holt said Boone had urban flooding due to overwhelmed storm drains. At one point, traffic on Blowing Rock Road in the vicinity of The Standard was diverted due to water on the road. Faculty Street was also flooded with water.
Holt also said the Boone Fire Department assisted Avery County with their swift water rescue team and returned around midnight.
Appalachian State also had impacts from the storm, but no major damage. The Rankin Science Building had about four to six inches of water on the first floor. Legends had three inches of standing water and about two feet of water flowing behind it.
Edwin Duncan Hall had minimal flooding on portions of the first floor and three to five vehicles were flooded. Varsity Gym also had water flow in, but on a minor level.
"App State’s Facilities Operations team is accustomed to responding quickly and efficiently to severe weather events, which includes responding to winter storms as well as the effects of tropical storms," said Nick Katers, Associate Vice Chancellor for Facilities Management. "We have a terrific team that immediately swings into action, and an infrastructure in place to support their recovery efforts.”
The university also stated that one student sustained a minor injury after sliding in mud.
“We have incredibly dedicated staff who believe in the mission of the university, care about our students and take pride in our facilities," said Greg Taylor, Director of Campus Services, Facilities Operations. "These employees worked through the night to restore our campus to normal and ensure it was ready for classes first thing Wednesday morning.”
Over 9,000 Blue Ridge Energy members had lost power due to the damaging storm that brought flooding, down trees and debris and damaged power lines and poles, according to Blue Ridge Energy.
Watauga and Ashe counties were hardest hit by the storm. In Watauga’s service area, 5,709 members were impacted due to damage in 51 different locations on the cooperative’s system. In the Ashe County district, 2,581 members were impacted by damage to 42 different locations on the cooperative’s system.
Blue Ridge Energy line technicians worked throughout the night of Aug. 17 to restore power to cooperative members after remnants of Tropical Storm Fred impacted the area.
On Aug. 18, Gov. Roy Cooper issued a State of Emergency to activate the state’s emergency operations plan and waive transportation rules to help first responders and the agriculture industry.
“This state of emergency will allow our first responders to get into our affected communities quickly to save lives, restore power, remove debris and bring supplies,” Cooper said in a statement. “North Carolina is strong and resilient, and we’re committed to helping people and businesses recover as quickly as possible.”
Executive Order 227 waives the size and weight requirements for vehicles carrying emergency relief supplies or services to assist with the restoration of utility services, debris removal and emergency relief efforts. The order also helps North Carolinians harvest and transport their crops more quickly, by temporarily suspending weighing of vehicles used to transport livestock, poultry or crops ready to be harvested.
North Carolina Emergency Management has deployed swift water rescue teams from across the state to Western North Carolina, and National Guard and Highway Patrol helicopter crews are conducting searches. More than 250 responders from across the state are involved in the search and rescue effort.
