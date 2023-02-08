classroom grant.JPG

Recipients of the Watauga Education Foundation Classroom Grants were recognized at a Board of Education meeting.

 Photo submitted

WATAUGA — The Watauga Education Foundation awarded 35 teachers in the county a total of $27,000 in grants to fund projects that promote innovative learning.

The Classroom Grants program is the nonprofit’s largest allocation each year and represents all of the schools in the county.

