Watauga EDC

BLOWING ROCK — The Watauga County Economic Development Commission will hold its next meeting Thursday, April 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, located at 333 Wallingford Rd in Blowing Rock, NC. The meeting is open to the public.

This stands as the third meeting for the newly appointed Watauga EDC, and the first designed as a longer work session to help the group continue to talk about current strategies and future opportunities.

