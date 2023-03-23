Watauga EDC Meeting March 16.jpg

Blowing Rock Mayor Charlie Sellers welcomes the Watauga EDC to Blowing Rock. 

 Photo courtesy Watauga EDC

BLOWNG ROCK — The Watauga Economic Development Commissio) met Thursday, March 16, for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting, convening at the American Legion Hall in Downtown Blowing Rock. This marked the first meeting of the group in a municipality other than Boone, following the stated commitment of rotating the monthly meetings around all five municipalities in Watauga County.

Blowing Rock Mayor Charlie Sellers welcomed the Watauga EDC to Blowing Rock, and Town Manager Shane Fox gave a presentation of the recently approved Town of Blowing Rock childcare program. Childcare will be provided for up to 20 children of Town of Blowing Rock employees in a town-owned building at 50% market rate. The program cost to the Town of Blowing Rock will be roughly equal to the cost of one full-time employee that would ostensibly be lost without available child care.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.