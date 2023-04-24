BOONE — At its annual county convention on Saturday, the Watauga Democratic Party elected long-time activist Emily Bish as its new chair for 2023-2025.

Bish has been a part of the party's executive board as get-out-the-vote coordinator and has also served as precinct chair of the Watauga Precinct and as 2nd Vice Chair of the county party, among other roles, the Watauga Democratic Party stated in a press release. 

Kennedy honored

Billy Kennedy was honored Watauga Democratic Party Convention on Saturday. 

