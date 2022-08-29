RALEIGH — The Watauga Democrat was honored by the North Carolina Press Association with a first place General Excellence Award — the top editorial award and one of the most prestigious statewide awards for newspapers.
"I'm so pleased with the recognition for the overall General Excellence Award for Community Newspapers in North Carolina," Mountain Times Publications Publisher Gene Fowler said. "Over the last decade, we have consistently been in the top 3, but this is the first win. We have a dedicated staff that works diligently to provide the most accurate, dependable and reliable news in the High Country. And I am proud of their efforts each day."
The Democrat won first place general excellence in the Division A category that included many other local newspapers with less than 3,500 in total circulation. The award was announced on Aug. 25.
"I am extremely proud of our two reporters — Jillyan Mobley and Patrick McCormack — who go out and report on this community every day," Watauga Democrat Editor Moss Brennan said. "There were many great community newspapers in this category, so to be recognized with a first place award is special. Receiving this award during a time when we have had staff turnover and other challenges — just like many other businesses — is also very meaningful. We have a great group of reporters and editors who love covering this community."
The Watauga Democrat also earned a second place General Excellence award for websites, along with eight individual awards. Other newspapers in the Mountain Times Publications family also earned awards. The Avery Journal Times earned four individual awards, the Blowing Rocket earned three awards and the Ashe Post and Times earned one advertising award. The Ashe Post and Times were in the Division B category, which was for newspapers between 3,500 to 10,000 in total circulation while the other three were also in Division A.
The following were the individual award winners for the Watauga Democrat.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
