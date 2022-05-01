WATAUGA — The Watauga Democrat has announced the winners for its 12th annual Best of the Best awards for local businesses.
Visit issuu.com/mtimes/docs/best_of_the_best_2022 the link below to learn what businesses were "Best of the Best" in Watauga County for 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.