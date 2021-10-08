The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Watauga County.
Sept. 23
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 3:52 p.m. on U.S. 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2001 Ford, driven by Carmen Hernandez, was traveling south on U.S. 421. The Ford struck a deer before pulling off the roadway. The estimated cost of damage was $3,000 to the Ford, which was considered drivable. No citations were issued.
Sept. 24
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:45 a.m. on N.C. 105 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2015 Subaru, driven by Lindsey Linker, was traveling south on N.C. 105 when a deer ran into the road in front of it. After impact, the Subaru was moved to the right shoulder by the driver. The estimated cost of damage was $7,500 to the Subaru, which was not considered drivable. No citations were issued.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 12:43 p.m. in a parking area the Cottages of Boone near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2007 Ford, driven by Jordan Martin, was traveling straight ahead in the parking area. A 2012 Acura, driven by Claire Mooney, was attempting to back out of a parking space and traveled into the path of the Ford, causing the vehicles to collide. Both vehicles then came to a rest at the area of impact. The estimated costs of damages were none to the Ford and $1,500 to the Acura. Both vehicles were considered drivable. No citations were issued.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 11:16 p.m. on Linville Creek Road near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2007 Ford, driven by Matthew Fowler, was traveling north on Linville Creek Road. The Ford crossed the center line and ran off the road to the left. The Ford traveled down an embankment, striking a fence and then a tree. The Ford rolled over to the left and came to a rest after impact. The estimated cost of damage was $12,000 to the Ford, which was not considered drivable. Fowler was issued citations for driving left of center and driving while impaired.
Sept. 26
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:39 p.m. on Deerfield Road near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2007 Subaru, driven by Scott Coe, and a 2011 Toyota, driven by Tung Ong, were traveling north on Deerfield Road. The Toyota stopped to turn left onto Wheeler Street. The Subaru failed to reduce speed and collided with the Toyota. After the collision, both vehicles came to a rest in a nearby parking area. The estimated costs of damages were $500 to the Subaru and $500 to the Toyota. Both vehicles were considered drivable. Coe was issued a citation for failing to reduce speed.
Sept. 27
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:01 a.m. on Deerfield Road near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2014 Toyota, driven by Jason Chapman, was traveling south on Deerfield Road when a deer ran into the path of Toyota and collided with the vehicle. After impact, the Toyota was moved out of the roadway by the driver. The estimated cost of damage was $900 to the Toyota, which was considered drivable. No citations were issued.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:51 p.m. on Old U.S. 421 South near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2015 Ford, driven by Baxter Hardy Jr., was making a left turn from Browns Chapel Road onto Old U.S. 421 South, traveling north. A 2016 Chevrolet, driven by Alexander Dye, was traveling east on Old U.S. 421 South. The Ford failed to yield the right of way and collided with the Chevrolet. Both vehicles came to rest in the roadway after impact. The estimated costs of damages were $4,000 to the Ford and $12,000 to the Chevrolet. Neither vehicle was considered drivable. Hardy was issued a citation for failing to yield from a stop sign.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 3:56 p.m. on Mast Gap Road near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2010 Chevrolet, driven by Victor Fortune, was traveling north on Mast Gap Road. A 2021 Toyota was parked in a driveway off of Hicks Road. The Chevrolet went left of center and off the left side of the road, where it struck a fence. The Chevrolet continued down the embankment and struck a ditch. The Chevrolet then struck the Toyota and continued down another embankment, where it came to a rest in a creek. The estimated costs of damages were $7,500 to the Chevrolet and $10,000 to the Toyota. Neither vehicle was considered drivable. Fortune was issued a citation for driving left of center.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:41 p.m. on U.S. 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2002 Ford, driven by Benjamin Bolick III, was making a left turn from Brown Farm Road onto U.S. 421, traveling north. A 2012 Toyota, driven by Kevin Lopez Dubon, was traveling east on U.S. 421. The Ford failed to yield and collided with the Toyota. Both vehicles came to rest after impact. The estimated costs of damages were $500 to the Ford and $7,000 to the Toyota. The Toyota was not considered drivable. Bolick was issued a citation for failing to yield from a stop sign. Lopez Dubon was issued citations for not having an operator's license, not having insurance, failing to register a vehicle and displaying a fictitious registration plate.
Sept. 29
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 3:10 p.m. on N.C. 105 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2000 Chevrolet, driven by Rebecca Christian, was traveling north on N.C. 105 and attempting to turn left onto Flintlock Campground Drive. A 2019 Ford, driven by Robert Lovejoy, was traveling North on N.C. 105 after having turned left from Flintlock Campground Drive. The vehicles struck each other as they both attempted to make a left hand turn. Both vehicles then turned off the roadway. It was noted in the wreck report that both driver and witness statements varied slightly. The estimated costs of damages were $2,000 to the Chevrolet and $2,000 to the Ford. Both vehicles were considered drivable. No citations were issued.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:31 p.m. on U.S. 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2017 Honda, driven by Patricia Beasley, was making a left turn from Highland Hall Road onto U.S. 421, traveling south. A 2008 Volkswagen, driven by Shayelle Downs, was traveling west on U.S. 421. The Honda failed to yield the right of way and collided with the Volkswagen. Both vehicles came to rest after impact. The estimated costs of damages were $7,000 to the Honda and $5,000 to the Volkswagen. The Volkswagen was not considered drivable. Beasley was issued a citation for failing to yield from a stop sign.
Sept. 30
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 12:27 p.m. in the parking area of the Cottages of Boone near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2011 Acura, driven by Jackson Cole, was backing out of a parking space. A 1985 Ford, driven by Clark Harrington, was traveling east. The Acura failed to see the Ford and collided with it. Both vehicles came to a rest after impact. The estimated costs of damages were $1,500 to the Acura and $1,500 to the Ford. Both vehicles were considered drivable. Cole was issued a citation for improper backing.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:09 p.m. on U.S. 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2019 Subaru, driven by Alison McCart, was traveling south on U.S. 421. A 2007 Acura, driven by Norman Swift, slowed to make a right turn onto West Circle Drive. The Subaru struck the Acura. The Subaru crossed the center line and pulled to the side of the roadway. The Acura pulled to the side of West Circle Drive. The estimated costs of damages were $3,000 to the Subaru and $3,000 to the Acura. Neither vehicle was considered drivable. McCart was issued a citation for failing to reduce speed.
Oct. 1
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:20 a.m. on Mast Gap Road near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2006 Ford, driven by Gabriel Martinez Amador, was traveling south on Mast Gap Road. The Ford struck a deer that ran out into the road in front of it. After impact, the Ford came to a controlled rest on the right shoulder of the road. The estimated cost of damage was $1,200 to the Ford, which was considered drivable. No citations were issued.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:48 a.m. on U.S. 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2000 BMW, driven by Frank David V, was traveling south on U.S. 421 and was stopped for traffic ahead. A 1995 Buick, driven by Matthew Trivette, was traveling south on U.S. 421, approaching the BMW. The Buick then failed to reduce speed and struck the BMW in the rear. After impact, both vehicles came to rest. The estimated costs of damages were $5,500 to the BMW and $3,500 to the Buick. Neither vehicle was considered drivable. Trivette was issued a citation for failing to reduce speed.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 3:26 p.m. on U.S. 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2008 Ford, driven by Robert Harrison, was traveling north on U.S. 421 after having turned left from Long Street. A 2016 Kia, driven by Eric Coldiron, was traveling south on U.S. 421. The Ford struck the Kia. Both vehicles were moved prior to the trooper's arrival. The estimated costs of damages were $4,000 to the Ford and $6,000 to the Kia. Neither vehicle was considered drivable. Harrison was issued a citation for failing to yield.
Oct. 2
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:55 a.m. on U.S. 321 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2016 Lincoln, driven by Patrick Campbell, was traveling north on U.S. 321 when a deer ran into the path of the Lincoln and collided with the vehicle. After impact, the Lincoln was moved out of the roadway by the driver. The estimated cost of damage was $2,500 to the Lincoln, which was considered drivable. No citations were issued.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:12 p.m. on N.C. 194 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 1994 Honda, driven by David Mason, was traveling north on N.C. 194. The Honda ran off the road to the right and struck a road sign. The Honda then struck an embankment and overturned before coming to rest in a field. The estimated cost of damage was $6,000 to the Honda, which was not considered drivable. Mason was issued citations for failing to maintain lane control and driving while intoxicated.
Oct. 4
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:42 a.m. on U.S. 321 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2009 Hyundai, driven by Rachel Smucker, was stopped for a yield sign on U.S. 321 at U.S. 421, waiting for traffic to clear. A 2007 Subaru, driven by John Buford, was stopped directly behind the Hyundai. The Hyundai started forward and stopped again due to traffic, the Subaru then struck the Hyundai in the rear. After impact, both vehicles were moved out of the roadway by the drivers. The estimated costs of damages were $900 to the Hyundai and $200 to the Subaru. Both vehicles were considered drivable. Buford was issued a citation for unsafe movement.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 11:11 a.m. on Brook Hollow Road near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2010 Mercedes, driven by Robert Knight, was traveling east on Brook Hollow Road and was stopped for a stop sign, waiting to make a left turn onto Bamboo Road. A 2006 Chevrolet, driven by Cynthia Roten, was traveling north on Bamboo Road, attempting to make a left turn onto Brook Hollow Road. While attempting to turn, the Chevrolet traveled left of center into the east bound lane of Brook Hollow Road and collided with the Mercedes. Both vehicles then came to rest at the area of impact, blocking the roadway. The estimated costs of damages were $7,500 to the Mercedes and $900 to the Chevrolet. The Mercedes was not considered drivable. Roten was issued a citation for driving left of center.
Oct. 5
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:07 a.m. on U.S. 321 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2009 Chevrolet, driven by Roger McClellan, was traveling north on U.S. 321 and was stopped, waiting to make a left turn into the J and M General Store parking lot. A 2004 Volkswagen, driven by Gabino Arteaga, then failed to reduce speed and struck the Chevrolet in the rear. After impact, both vehicles were moved out of the roadways by the drivers. The estimated costs of damages were $1,500 to the Chevrolet and $2,500 to the Volkswagen. Both vehicles were considered drivable. Arteaga was issued a citation for failing to reduce speed.
