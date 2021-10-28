The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Watauga County.
Oct. 15
A three-vehicle accident occurred at 12:32 p.m. on South Ridge Road near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2014 Subaru, driven by Sharon Vanburen, was traveling north on NC-105. A 2006 Subaru, driven by Bruce Ball, was traveling south on NC-105. A 2015 Ford, driven by Joel Rich, was sitting stationary for the stop and go signal at the intersection of Broadstone Road and NC-105. The 2014 Subaru failed to yield for oncoming traffic and collided with the 2006 Subaru, which then collided with the Ford. After the collision all vehicles came to rest in the roadway. Vanburen was issued a citation for failing to yield a left turn.
A single-vehicle accident occurred at 5:37 a.m. According to the wreck report, a 2011 Honda, driven by James Brown, was traveling south on US 421 when a deer ran into the path of and collided with the vehicle. After impact, Brown moved the vehicle out of the roadway. The estimated cost of damages to the Honda were $2,500.
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 12:42 p.m. According to the wreck report, a 2008 Toyota, driven by Julie Brown, was traveling south on NC-105 and was stopping for traffic ahead. A 2012 Hyundai, driven by Jeanette Holland, was traveling south on NC-105, approaching the Toyota. The Hyundai failed to reduce speed and struck the Toyota in the rear. After impact, both vehicles were moved from the roadway by the drivers. The estimated cost of damages were none for the Toyota and $3,500 for the Hyundai. Holland was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
A three-vehicle accident occurred at 3:50 p.m. on US 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 1994 GMC, driven by Harris Starnes, was traveling east on US 421. A 2012 Mazda, driven by Grant Lannert and a 2018 Jeep, driven by Emily Pierce, were stopped in the eastbound travel lane waiting on a school bus to make a left turn. The GMC failed to reduce his speed and struck the Mazda in the rear causing it to hit the Jeep. After impact, all vehicles came to a controlled rest on the right shoulder of the road. Estimated damages were $500 each to the GMC and Jeep and $2,000 to the Mazda. Starnes was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision.
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 2:36 p.m. on NC 105 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2004 Ford, driven by Timothy Reneau, was stationary for a stop sign at the intersection of Old Shulls Mill Road and NC 105. The Ford attempted to start into the roadway to turn left before first making sure such movement could be made safely. The Ford collided with a 2012 Nissan, driven by Steward McAllister, in the roadway. After the collision both vehicles moved to the shoulder and stopped. Estimated damages were $1,000 to the Ford and $3,000 to the Nissan. Reneau was issued a citation for unsafe movement.
Oct. 16
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 4:06 p.m. on Grandfather Road near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2012 Honda, driven by Lawrence Burke, was traveling North on NC 105. A 2013 Ford, driven by Ava Milligan, was stopped in the northbound lane of travel due to traffic waiting to make a left turn in front of her. The Honda made an attempt to avoid the Ford, but side swiped her as he ran off the right side of the road. After impact both vehicles came to a controlled rest out of the roadway in a PVA. Estimated damages were $750 for the Honda and $250 for the Ford.
A three-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:01 p.m. on US 421. According to the wreck report, a 2021 Lexus, driven by James Alexander, was traveling south on US 421 and was stopped for a vehicle ahead, waiting to make a left turn. A 2013 Toyota, driven by Heather Mitchell, was stopped directly behind Alexander. A 1990 Ford, driven by Graham Stewart, was traveling south on US 421 approaching the Lexus and the Toyota. The Ford then failed to reduce speed and struck the Toyota in the rear, pushing it into the rear of the Lexus. After impact, the Toyota traveled off the right side of the roadway coming to rest in a field. The Lexus and the Ford came to rest in the roadway blocking the south bound lane of US 421. The estimated damage to the Lexus was $5,500. The estimated damage to the Toyota was $5,000 and the estimated damage to the Ford was $7,500. Neither the Toyota nor the Ford were considered drivable.
Oct. 17
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:40 p.m. According to the wreck report, a 2008 Dodge, driven by John Porter and a 2014 Volkswagen, driven by Teja Boin, were traveling west on NC-105. The Volkswagen was slowing down to make a left turn into a parking lot. The Dodge failed to reduce speed and collided with the Volkswagen. Both vehicles were removed from the roadway after impact. Estimated damage to the Dodge was $100, and $3,000 to the Volkswagen. Both vehicles were considered drivable. Porter was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:50 p.m. on US 421. According to the wreck report, a 2006 Chevy, driven by Tracy Osborne, was making a left turn from parking lot onto US 421 to travel east. A 2018 Ford, driven by Dana Greene, was traveling west on US 421. The Chevy failed to yield the right away and drove into the path of the Ford. Both vehicles came to a controlled rest after impact. Estimated damages were $3,000 to the Chevy and $5,000 to the Ford.
Oct. 19
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 10:19 p.m. on Howards Creek Church Road near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2016 Subaru, driven by Anabelle Cratch, was traveling west on Tater Hill Road. A 2020 Nissan, driven by Kimberley Main, was traveling east on Tater Hill Road. The Subaru crossed the center line and side swiped the Nissan. The Subaru traveled off the left side of the roadway striking a tree. The Nissan traveled down an embankment, and came to rest facing North. The Nissan traveled off the right side of the Roadway, and down and embankment. It came to rest facing north after the collision. Estimated damages were $10,000 for the Subaru and $7,500 for the Nissan. Cratch was issued a citation for driving left of center.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:22 p.m. on NC 194 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2008 Dodge, driven by Bridie Westerroothatfie, was traveling south on NC194. A 2022 Ford, driven by Murad Gamidov, was traveling north on NC 194 towing a trailer. As the vehicles met in a curve, the trailer crossed the centerline and struck the Dodge. After impact, the Dodge was moved out of the roadway by the driver. The Ford came to rest in the roadway at the area of impact. Estimate damages were $3,500 to the Dodge and $500 to the Ford. Gamidov was issued a citation for left of center.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:28 p.m. on Mesa Circle near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2011 Volkswagen, driven by Hannah Vranicar, was traveling south on mesa circle. A 2007 Ford, driven by James Weaver IV, was traveling north on mesa circle. The Volkswagen crossed left of center and collided with the Ford. After the collision both vehicles came to rest in the roadway. Estimated damages were $3,000 to the Volkswagen and $2,000 to the Ford.
Oct. 20
A single-vehicle accident occurred at 8:37 a.m. on Old 421 S near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2014 Ford, driven by Kristy Hayes, was traveling west on Old 421 S. The vehicle collided with a deer in the roadway. After the collision the vehicle moved to a nearby PVA and stopped. Estimated damages to the vehicle were $4,500.
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 11:56 a.m. on Poplar Grove Rd. S near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2011 Chevrolet, driven by Lillian Millard, was traveling east on Poplar Grove Rd. A 2003 Chevrolet, driven by Sidney Isaacs, was traveling west on Polar Grove Rd. The 2011 Chevrolet and the trailer of the 2003 Chevrolet collided. After the collision, the two vehicles moved to a nearby PVA and stopped.
A single-vehicle accident occurred at 12:08 p.m. on US 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report a 2001 Ford, driven by Matthew Manely, was traveling west on US 421 and ran off the roadway to the right. The vehicle over corrected causing it to roll over onto the right side. The vehicle came to a rest in the roadway. Estimated damages to the Ford were $3,500. Manley was issued a citation for failure to maintain lane control.
A single-vehicle accident occurred at 7:23 a.m. on Deerfield Road near Boone. A 2004 Volkswagen, driven by Robert Taylor, was traveling west on Deerfield Road when it collided with a deer in the roadway. After the collision the vehicle moved to a nearby driveway and stopped. Estimated damages were $1,000 to the Volkswagen.
Oct. 21
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 4:40 p.m. on NC 194 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2018 Nissan, driven by Robert Glasgo and a 2015 Mazda, driven by Arthur Sampson III, were traveling North on NC 194. An unknown truck pulling a long trailer was traveling south on NC-194. The truck traveled left of center and traveled towards both vehicles. Both vehicles traveled off the roadway to the right, in an attempt to avoid a collision. The Nissan failed to reduce speed and struck the Mazda in the rear. After impact, both vehicles were moved. Estimated damages were $2,000 to the Nissan and $2,000 to the Mazda.
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 9:39 p.m. on NC 105 near Boone. According to the wreck report an unknown vehicle and a 2018 Honda, driven by Bailee Jackson, were traveling south on NC 105. The unknown vehicle attempted to pass the Honda. During the attempt, the unknown vehicle sideswiped the Honda. After impact, the unknown vehicle left the scene and the Honda was moved from the roadway. Estimated damages to the Honda were $2,000.
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 5:33 p.m. on US 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2002 Toyota, driven by Lorraine Wideman, and a 2008 Honda, driven by Ethel Simpson, were traveling east on US 421. The Honda stopped in the roadway, due to other traffic ahead. The Toyota failed to reduce speed and struck the Honda in the rear bumper. After the collision, both vehicles were moved from the roadway. Wideman was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
Oct. 22
A single-vehicle accident occurred at 10:18 p.m. on Niley Cook Road near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2013 Jeep, driven by Carter Mann, was traveling east on Niley Cook Road, through a curve, when it traveled off the roadway to the right. The vehicle traveled in a ditch line, up an embankment, then overturned onto its right side. The Jeep remained at a rest on its side, prior to Highway Patrol’s arrival. Estimated damages to Jeep were $5,000. Mann was issued two citations, one for driving while impaired and another for failure to maintain lane control.
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 10:33 a.m. on US 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2021 Honda, driven by Scott Relyea, was attempting to make a left turn from Old 421 S onto US 421 to travel West. A 2017 Subaru, driven by Dalvin Nichols, was traveling straight ahead east on US 421. While attempting the left turn, the Honda, traveled into the path of the Subaru, causing the Subaru to collide with the Honda. After impact, then Honda spun around traveling backwards across the west bound lanes of US 421, then traveling off the right side of US421 colliding with a road sign and coming to rest. The Subaru came to rest east from the area of impact in the inside east bound lane of US 421 blocking the roadway. Estimated damages were $10,500 to the Honda and $9,500 to the Subaru. Relyea was issued a citation for yield violation.
A single-vehicle accident occurred at 8:54 p.m. on US 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2015 Hyundai, driven by Cristal Peacock, was traveling west on US 421. A dog entered the roadway and was struck by the vehicle. After impact, the vehicles was moved from the roadway. Estimated damages to the Hyundai were $1,500.
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 5:01 p.m. on US 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 1997 Mercury, driven by Zachary Rominger, was traveling east on US 421. A 2012 Hyundai, driven by Fayza Rink, was traveling west on US 421. A vehicle stopped in front of the Mercury. The Mercury struck the Hyundai in the front bumper. After impact, the Mercury traveled off the roadway to the left, struck a speed limit sign, and overturned. The Hyundai traveled a short distance and came to a rest in the roadway. Estimated damages were $2,000 to the mercury and $7,000 to the Hyundai. Rominger was issued a citation for left of center and fictitious plate.
A single-vehicle accident occurred at 6:06 a.m. on US 421 near Boone. A 2016 Nissan, driven by Christion Walsh was traveling south on US 421 when a deer ran across the roadway and collided with the vehicle. After impact, the vehicle was moved off the roadway by the driver. Estimated damages to the vehicle were $4,500.
Oct. 23
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 1:04 p.m. on US 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2017 Toyota, driven by Taylor Marsh, was traveling straight ahead north on US 421 in the inside left lane. A 1988 Ford, driven by Ronnie Harmon, was traveling North on US 421 in the outside right lane, attempting a lane change into the left lane. While attempting the lane change, the Ford traveled into the path of the Toyota and collided with it. After impact, the Toyota traveled to left, across the southbound lane coming to rest on the shoulder partially in the roadway. The Ford was moved out of the roadway why the driver. Estimated damages were $9,500 to the Toyota and $900 to the Ford. Harmon was issued a citation for unsafe lane change.
