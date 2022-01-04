WATAUGA — After a warm and unusually dry fall and early winter, the High Country received its first big snowfall of the season in the early morning hours of Jan. 3 turning Watauga County into a winter wonderland.
The National Weather Service has estimated that around 6 to 6.5 inches of snow fell the Watauga County area as of Jan. 3. According to Emergency Services Director Will Holt, the snow storm caused an estimated 100 stranded motorists or minor accidents. He said there were no major injuries except for some minor accidents from falling in the snow.
First of the season, this snow is a similar amount if not slightly less than the High Country received Jan. 9, 2021, according to NWS regional station in Blacksburg, VA.
At the height of the storm — at 5 a.m. — 5,493 members were without power and 8,844 in total experienced an outage across Blue Ridge Energy's service area of Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany, Wilkes, Alexander and Avery counties as a result of strong winds and heavy wet snow that led to trees falling into powerlines from outside of right-of-way areas.
Watauga County experienced widespread damage to 38 locations affecting 2,555 members.
Boone residents shouldn’t be quick to put away their snow shovels, because as of late Jan. 3 the National Weather Service is stating it is likely parts of Watauga will receive snow the evening of Friday, Jan. 7, although only a dusting is expected.
The much-anticipated snow not only has delighted winter weather lovers in the mountains, but could play an important role in staving off the region’s drought.
As of Dec. 28, the North Carolina Drought monitor, a service of NC State’s NC Climate Office, was reporting Ashe, Watauga and Avery counties to be under moderate drought conditions. For the previous month, the High Country region received only a sparse few rain events, each featuring around or less than an inch of rain.
The cold front and winter storm also brought precipitous drops in temperature. According to the NWS monitoring station at the Watauga County Hospital heliport, air temperatures dropped from the mid-50s the evening of Jan. 2 down to the high 20s in the morning and early afternoon of Jan. 3.
For information on preparing for inclement winter weather, visit the NWS’s winter weather preparedness webpage at weather.gov/safety/winter.
