The Watauga County Transfer Station at the landfill will operate on a delay on Tuesday, Dec. 28 due to a recent fire on Monday night.
The facility, located off U.S. 421, will open at 10 a.m. pending an inspection of the facility. Any changes to the opening time will be made by 9:30 a.m.
The Boone Fire Department responded to the scene of a structure fire call at the Watauga County landfill on Dec. 27 at approximately 8 p.m.
The fire was in transfer station 2 was under control by 10 p.m. Boone Fire and the Watauga County Fire Marshal are investigating the fire.
