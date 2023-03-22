WATAUGA — Students from Two Rivers Community School and Kinderwood/Imagine Bilingual School competed in the National History Day Competition earlier this month.
National History Day is a nonprofit organization that reinforces the importance of history in children from grades 6 to 12 by encouraging research for the student history competition. Every year the competition has a theme, and this year’s theme is Frontiers in History.
Students either worked in a group or individually on a topic of their choosing that correlates with the theme, which they present to a panel of judges at the competition. The presentations can be in several forms, including a trifold poster, website, documentary, research paper or performance.
The organization has representation in all states, and there are multiple regional contests in the state of North Carolina. On March 3 in Surry Community College and March 11 at UNC Asheville, students from Watauga County participated in the competition.
Director of the public history program and associate professor at Appalachian State, Andrea Burns, noticed schools in the Watauga County area were not participating in the event. Last spring, she contacted schools to participate and offered to help the students begin their research alongside with grad students in the history department.
During grad school at the University of Minnesota, she was the coordinator for students in grades 6 through 12.
The students from Kinderwood/Imagine Bilingual School presented on March 3, led by their teacher Stephanie Bennett. Nine students from Kinderwood were invited to the statewide competition.
Coco Tucker presented a junior individual performance titled “Alicia Alonso;” Merritt Powell presented a junior individual performance titled “Elizabeth Van Lew;” Evelyn Bailey presented a junior individual website titled,”Malala Yousafzai’s Fight;” Mike Dixon presented a junior individual exhibit titled “The Late Woodland Period;” Vivian Davidson presented a junior individual exhibit titled “The Story of a Pioneer Horse Girl;” Sita Cooper and Oliver Mager, presented a junior group exhibit titled “The Nineteenth Amendment;” Vivian Vallecillo presented a junior individual documentary titled “Virginia Hall;” Olivia Caldwell presented a junior individual documentary titled “Irena Sendler;” and Amelia Bennett and Grace Scantlin presented a junior group documentary titled “Katherine Johnson.”
On March 11 students from Two Rivers competed in the competition, led by their teacher Kelly Lynn. Four of the students who participated were selected to continue to the statewide competition.
Ada Tzotschew presented a junior individual documentary titled “Eugenics’ Lasting Effects: Negative Aspects of Body Hair in 20th Century America;”
Andrew Larsen presented a junior paper titled “New Frontiers in Human Rights: The Development of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and its Impact on the World;” Ursa Tzotschew presented a junior paper titled “Galvanism: Ethics of Medicine and Literature;” and Vivi Vannoy presented a junior individual exhibit titled “Alfred Hitchcock Presents: Psycho.”
On April 29 at N.C. Museum of History in Raleigh, the 13 students will compete in the statewide competition with a reworked version of their project based on critiques from the judges. More information about the state event can be found at www.ncdcr.gov/NCHistoryDay-2022-23-program-year.
For more information about National History Day, visit nhd.org/en/
