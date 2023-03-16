MathCounts 1.JPG

Parkway Schools MathCounts team took home the top spot in the team-based contest while Keith Tu, a member of the team, also won the individual competition. Left to right are Tu, Grace Young, Ike Mance and Cole Lewis.

 Photo submitted

BOONE — Appalachian State University recently hosted more than 80 of Watauga County Schools’ quickest-solving math students for the annual High Country MathCounts competition. In its eighth year, the contest hosted students from 10 different schools in Watauga and Avery counties.

Teams across Watauga practiced for several months leading up to the competition to hone their mathematics skills on multiple types of problems that include algebra, geometry, number sense, probability and statistics. The problems are designed to stretch students’ critical thinking and challenge them to learn advanced mathematics in middle school.

MathCounts 2.JPG

More than 80 students from 10 different schools met on the campus of Appalachian State University for the MathCounts Competition.

