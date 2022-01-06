WATAUGA — Watauga County Schools will operate on an Inclement Weather Remote Learning Day for Friday, Jan. 7.
The Holiday/Snow Day program at Hardin Park Elementary School is scheduled to open at 8:30 a.m.
According to a statement on the Watauga County Schools website, all K-8 in-person students will begin instruction remotely at 10 a.m. and follow the schedule provided by their teachers. K-8 Watauga Virtual Academy students will follow their set schedule established by the WVA program.
All high school in-person and high school WVA students will begin instruction at 10:30 a.m.
For more information about remote learning days, visit wataugaschools.org and click on the Virtual/Remote Learning tab at the top.
