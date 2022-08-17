WCS convocation

Watauga County Schools teachers and staff visit vendor booths at the schools system’s annual convocation ceremony.

 Photo submitted

More than 800 teachers, staff and employees of Watauga County Schools met Tuesday at Watauga High School to celebrate convocation ahead of the 2022-23 school year.

Held each year in the commons and auditorium at WHS, the convocation ceremony gives teachers and staff the opportunity to meet and connect with community partners, attend health screenings, win door prizes and attend a benefits fair to prepare to start the new school year together.

