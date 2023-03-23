ToY1.JPG

Watauga County’s Teachers of the Year are Pam West, Brittany Bolick, Kylie Bolick, Sierra Jackson, Amy Atkins, Amy Thomas, Kari Riddle, Shelby Hatton, Erik Mortensen and Ashely Brown.

 Photo submitted

BOONE — Watauga County Schools has named its 2023-24 teachers of the year — one from each school in the district. Chosen by their peers, the group was selected from a group of more than 300 teachers district-wide at all grade levels.

This year’s group includes Pam West from Bethel, Brittany Bolick from Blowing Rock, Kylie Bolick from Cove Creek, Sierra Jackson from Green Valley, Amy Atkins from Hardin Park, Amy Thomas from Mabel, Kari Riddle from Parkway, Shelby Hatton from Valle Crucis, Erik Mortensen from Watauga High School and Ashely Brown from the Watauga Virtual Academy.

