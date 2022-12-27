Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, which has campuses in Hudson, N.C. and Boone, N.C., has released its President’s, Dean’s and Honors lists for the Fall 2022 semester.
For inclusion in the President’s List, a student must be full-time and have a grade point average of 4.0. For the Dean’s List, a student must be full-time and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Part-time students who complete 8 to 11 credit hours and earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher qualify for the Honors List.
Here are the students from Watauga County who made CCC&TI’s President’s List:
Riley Alderson, Zionville
Clay Arnold, Boone
Lakin Bartok, Blowing Rock
Olivia Bryant, Zionville
Chau Bui, Boone
Hailey Church, Boone
Lorie Cole, Boone
Kaylee Coolidge, Boone
Shannon Cox, Boone
Gabriella Czaja, Sugar Grove
Cameron Dean, Boone
Nicholas Finch, Boone
Emma Furr, Boone
Benjamin Gailfoil, Sugar Grove
Simon Garner, Boone
Abby Graham, Zionville
Jayme Greene, Banner Elk
Clay Hagaman, Zionville
Colby Hamby, Boone
Gabriel Huntsman, Boone
Benjamin Hyler, Boone
Christina Kennedy, Sugar Grove
Melanie Kershaw, Deep Gap
Jocelyn Knudsen, Boone
Jessica Lillie, Boone
Abbygail Makdad, Boone
Jonah Martin, Boone
Daniel McCurdy, Boone
Sara Ott, Boone
Caleb Robleto, Boone
Shana Scott, Zionville
Billie Shilling, Boone
Trevor Smith, Blowing Rock
Aspen Stetter, Deep Gap
Logan Sturgill, Zionville
Tekoa Symmes, Boone
Mary Teague, Boone
Brooke Tisdale, Vilas
Alex Vazquez-Equihua, Vilas
Alan Westbrook, Boone
Ruby Wilson, Boone
Here are the students from Watauga County who made CCC&TI’s Dean’s List:
Sarah Anderko, Boone
Emily Bauman, Deep Gap
Benjamin Critcher, Boone
Anna Goddard, Boone
Abby Graybeal, Boone
Ashley Henson, Boone
Ashlyn Jennings, Blowing Rock
Nathaniel Johnston, Boone
Lorena Juarez, Sugar Grove
Vitaly Lebeau, Boone
Jacob Leyshon, Boone
Benjamin Loomis, Deep Gap
Hunter Mansfield, Boone
Addison Messer, Deep Gap
Laurel Miller, Boone
Georgia Montgomery, Boone
Robert Morris, Boone
Andrea Mullett, Sugar Grove
Emma Neely, Boone
Madison Ogden, Boone
Natalie Osborne, Boone
Devyn Paul, Boone
Evan Presnell, Banner Elk
Fisher Roberts, Boone
Arthur Romanus, Vilas
Ellie Sheldon, Boone
Maddison Stumpfol, Blowing Rock
Michaela Sutherland, Sugar Grove
Ethan Taft, Boone
Audrey Tate, Boone
Here are the students from Watauga County who made CCC&TI’s Honors List:
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.