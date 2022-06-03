WATAUGA — Attorney General Josh Stein announced June 2 that local governments in North Carolina began receiving the first payments from the $26 billion national opioid agreement with the nation’s three major drug distributors (Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen) and Johnson & Johnson.
Watauga County received $116,211.44 from the first release of settlement funds, according to county officials.
The state has received $4.4 million and 65 local governments have received $16.3 million. North Carolina is among the first states to receive this funding, according to the attorney general's office.
“I’ve been traveling around North Carolina in the past few months visiting local leaders and organizations to learn how they are helping people who struggle with addiction in their communities,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Local governments are at the forefront of getting treatment and recovery resources to the people who desperately need them, and these funds will help them do more. I hope that as a result of this money, many more North Carolinians will be alive and healthy in the years to come than otherwise would have been.”
North Carolina is set to receive its full share of $750 million over the next 18 years because all 100 counties as well as 47 municipalities have signed on to the agreement, according to the attorney general's office. Eighty-five percent of these funds will go directly to North Carolina’s local communities to support treatment, recovery, harm reduction, and other strategies to address the opioid epidemic. The balance will go to the state for the same purposes.
The county is working on forming a group of stakeholders to determine the best use of these funds to maximize the benefit, according to Watauga County Manager Deron Geouque.
More information on the payment schedule for local governments is available through the Community Opioid Resources Engine for North Carolina (CORE-NC). CORE-NC includes statistics on the opioid crisis in North Carolina and will serve as an information clearinghouse for reports on the use and impact of opioid settlement funds for the duration of the 18-year settlement. The state and local governments are required to report all investments publicly so that all North Carolinians can review them.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.