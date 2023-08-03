The Watauga County Queen Street parking area, located on the southbound side of Queen Street beginning at the intersection of Queen Street and North Water Street, will be closed all day on Aug. 4, Aug. 7 and Aug. 8 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The purpose of the closure is due to the installation of a concrete barrier and a fence. Queen Street will continue to be open, however, motorists are advised to drive carefully through this area.

  

