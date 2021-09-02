BOONE – September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when Watauga County Public Library joins the American Library Association and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to achieving their goals and lifelong learning.
There is nothing more empowering than signing up for library card, Watauga County Public Library stated in a press release. Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives people of all ages the tools to succeed.
During September, the Watauga County Public Library will host a Library Card Sign-up drawing for those who get a card. The library stated they are are thankful to Sweet Frog, Chic-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza and Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff for their prize donations toward the drawing.
At Watauga County Public Library, community members can find a wide variety of educational resources and activities. These include outdoor story times, scavenger hunts, Lego club, and StoryWalks® as well as virtual programming. A card allows you access to e-books, e-audiobooks, and e-magazines for all ages in addition to print.
NC Live can be accessed with a library card anywhere there's an internet connection. With content from more than 50,000 newspapers, journals, magazines, encyclopedias, ebooks, e-audio and streaming video titles, NC Live offers users the highest quality, most authoritative, subscription resources in the information marketplace.
Students who attend Watauga County Schools can use their student ID number to check out up to ten books or audiobooks with no fines. This allows access to electronic resources, also.
“This is like having two library cards and is a wonderful partnership between the schools and the library”, said Monica Caruso, Watauga County librarian.
Watauga County Public Library, along with libraries everywhere, continue to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of their community. To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, visit www.wataugacountylibrary.com.
When coming to the library, Watauga County Public Library asks that community members wear a mask when in the building. They do have disposable masks while supplies last.
This year, Marley Dias, founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks, author and executive producer, is taking on a new role as honorary chair of Library Card Sign-Up Month. In her new role, Dias will promote the value of libraries and encourage everyone to get their very own library card.
Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the American Library Association and libraries work together in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.