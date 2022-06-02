BOONE — The Watauga County Public Library is hosting a celebration as part of Appalachian Heritage Day, a special First Friday Art Crawl theme that honors the history of the region.
On June 3, the Downtown Boone Development Association’s First Friday Art Crawl will feature traditional Appalachian craftsmanship, stories of region and celebrations for the town of Boone’s 150 anniversary at local galleries and community spaces.
“Appalachian Heritage Day came about during the Boone 150 event discussions with the Town of Boone and the many other organizations involved,” said Adult Services Specialist at Watauga County Public Library Sai Estep. “As part of the library's contribution to the festivities, Judith Winecoff — the Youth Services Librarian — and myself teamed up to offer the community a fun event which honors the rich history of food, games, and music of Appalachia.”
Starting at 5:30 p.m, the library will have an apple cider press demonstration, apple stack cake samples, take n' bake kits, live music by the Pickin' Thistles, and traditional toys such as corn husk dolls, whirligigs, and apple head dolls. Guests are encouraged to dress in “old-timer” clothes to get into the spirit of the event.
For more information, call the Watauga County Public Library at (828) 264-8784.
