WATAUGA — Spurred by their love of the Watauga library, its important role as a community center and a promise of a matching grant of up to $10,000, donors recently contributed $13,590 to the Watauga Library Endowment at the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina.
With the matching grant, the grand total is $23,590.
The Endowment provides support for the library for the long-term without reducing the principal of its funds. In 2021, the Endowment provided $8,580 for special library projects. It has given more than $100,000 to the library over its 25 years of existence for projects such as special youth books and media, PC upgrades, a poster size printer for Storywalk, a youth bilingual literacy station and a wireless ceiling projector for the community room.
The new funds from this campaign will allow the Endowment to increase its yearly library funding by over $1,000. Moreover, because this fund is endowed, the increase will provide additional annual funding forever.
The Endowment balance is currently about $250,000. CFWNC in Asheville holds and manages these funds.
Gifts to the Endowment are a great way to leave a legacy to your community, whether you grew up here or have adopted Watauga as your new home or part-time home. Gifts can be made in cash, Qualified Charitable Donations from IRAs (with special tax benefits for those over 70½), stocks, and real estate. The development staff at CFWNC are available to speak with you directly if you have questions about giving. Contact CFWNC’s Laura Herndon, 828-367-9900, herndon@cfwnc.org.
Make a cash contribution to CFWNC with the Watauga Library Endowment specified in your check memo line. Mail your contribution to the Watauga Library Endowment, 140 Queen St, Boone NC 28607, or send it directly to CFWNC, 4 Vanderbilt Park Dr, Suite300, Asheville NC 28803. You can give online by going to the Endowment page on the Watauga Library website at www.arlibrary.org/about-watauga-library/watauga-endowment and clicking the online giving line near the top of the page.
