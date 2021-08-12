WATAUGA — Watauga County’s population grew by just over 3,000 people between 2010 and 2020, according to data released by the Census Bureau on Aug. 12.
With the growth, Watauga County jumped into the top 50 for most populous counties in North Carolina at No. 49 in 2020, according to the Census data.
According to the Census data, Watauga County had a population of 54,086 at the time the 2020 census was conducted — just under a 6 percent increase compared to 2010 when the population was at 51,079.
The population in Boone grew from 17,122 in 2010 to 19,092 when the 2020 Census was conducted.
Joe Furman, the director of Watauga County Planning and Inspections and Economic Development, said that increase is a little lower than some of the projections he had seen, but that is still healthy.
"The Census Bureau had a really hard job this time due to the pandemic, particularly with in-person follow-up," Furman said. "College and university students — all of them on and off campus — are supposed to be counted where they are living Census Day — April 1."
Furman said that means App State students are counted in the Watauga County Census data.
"The university did a great job in 2020 getting the word out to students and parents, but I suspect many still were not aware they were to be counted here," Furman said. "So, if our count is indeed low, those two factors — the limited in-person Census-taking and potential missed App State students — are the likely reasons."
By race, the Census data shows Watauga County has 2,149 people who identify as Black or African American alone. The total Hispanic or Latino population in Watauga County is listed as 3,521 people – or 6.5 percent.
The Asian population in Watauga County is at about 1.7 percent or 945 people. About 0.2 of the population in Watauga County identifies as American Indian and Alaska Native.
At the time the Census was conducted, there were 21,413 total housing units occupied out of 32,637.
Ashe County decreased in population from 27,281 in 2010 to 26,577 in 2020, according to Census Data. Ashe ranks 73rd in county population in North Carolina. The population of West Jefferson decreased by about 1.5 percent to 1,279.
In Ashe, the percent of those who identify as Black or African American is less than 1 percent of the population. The Hispanic or Latino population in Ashe stands at 1,519 people — or 5.7 percent.
The Asian population in Ashe County stands at about 0.4 percent or 103 people. About 0.3 percent of the population in Ashe County identifies as American Indian and Alaska Native alone.
In Ashe County, 11,708 housing units were occupied out of 16,935 total available.
Avery County increased slightly to 17,806 in 2020 compared to 17,797 in 2010. Avery ranks 86th in county population in North Carolina. Newland grew by about 2.4 percent from 2019 to 715 people.
The percentage of those who identify as Black or African American in Avery County is 3.7 percent — or 664 people. The Hispanic or Latino population for Avery County is at 5.5 percent — or 987 people.
The Asian population in Avery County is about 0.4 percent or 63 people. About 0.5 percent of the population in Avery identifies as American Indian and Alaska Native.
In Avery County, 6,860 housing units were available at the time the Census was conducted out of 13,827 total housing units.
More Census information can be found at tinyurl.com/rn48hpz5.
“We are excited to reach this milestone of delivering the first detailed statistics from the 2020 Census,” said acting Census Bureau Director Ron Jarmin at an Aug. 12 press conference. “We appreciate the public’s patience as Census Bureau staff worked diligently to process these data and ensure it meets our quality standards."
The population of U.S. metro areas grew by 9 percent from 2010 to 2020, resulting in 86 percent of the population living in U.S. metro areas in 2020, compared to 85 percent in 2010, according to the Census bureau.
“Many counties within metro areas saw growth, especially those in the south and west. However, as we’ve been seeing in our annual population estimates, our nation is growing slower than it used to,” said Marc Perry, a senior demographer at the Census Bureau, in a press release. “This decline is evident at the local level where around 52 percent of the counties in the United States saw their 2020 Census populations decrease from their 2010 Census populations.”
The Census data also shows that the the white population remained the largest race or ethnicity group in the United States, with 204.3 million people identifying as white alone. Overall, 235.4 million people reported white or in combination with another group. However, the white alone population decreased by 8.6 percent since 2010.
“As the country has grown, we have continued to evolve in how we measure the race and ethnicity of the people who live here,” said Nicholas Jones, director and senior advisor for race and ethnicity research and outreach at the Census Bureau. “Today’s release of 2020 Census redistricting data provides a new snapshot of the racial and ethnic composition and diversity of the country. The improvements we made to the 2020 Census yield a more accurate portrait of how people self-identify in response to two separate questions on Hispanic origin and race, revealing that the U.S. population is much more multiracial and more diverse than what we measured in the past.”
The Two or More Races population (also referred to as the Multiracial population) has changed considerably since 2010. The Multiracial population was measured at 9 million people in 2010 and is now 33.8 million people in 2020, a 276 percent increase.
All of the race alone or in combination groups experienced increases, according to the Census data. The Some Other Race alone or in combination group (49.9 million) increased 129 percent, surpassing the Black or African American population (46.9 million) as the second-largest race alone or in combination group.
The next largest racial populations were the Asian alone or in combination group (24 million), the American Indian and Alaska Native alone or in combination group (9.7 million), and the Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone or in combination group (1.6 million), according to the data.
The Hispanic or Latino population, which includes people of any race, was 62.1 million in 2020. The Hispanic or Latino population grew 23 percent, while the population that was not of Hispanic or Latino origin grew 4.3 percent since 2010.
By Sept. 30, the Census will again release this data to state officials with an easy-to-use toolkit of DVDs and flash drives and the agency will make it available to the public on data.census.gov
More data can be found at tinyurl.com/2me4aszr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.