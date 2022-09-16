WATAUGA — The Watauga County Nickels for Know-How Referendum will be held on Thursday, Nov. 17.
The polling place will be located at the Watauga County Extension Office at 971 West King Street in Boone. Watauga County Extension Director, Dr. Jim Hamilton, is facilitating the process.
Hamilton explained that the referendum is being held to let users and producers of feed or fertilizer decide if they wish to continue the self-assessment program. This program has been in place since 1948, and the law requires that a new referendum be held every six years.
A 2/3 favorable vote will mean that growers are willing to continue to assess themselves to support agricultural research and education. The assessment is .15 cents per 100 pounds on feed and fertilizer produced in North Carolina.
The funds, about $1.4 million annually, are collected by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and then allocated by the NC Carolina Agricultural Foundation, Inc.'s 148 volunteer Board of Directors to support agricultural research and extension projects at North Carolina State University benefitting agriculture in North Carolina.
For more information on the referendum, please call the local County Extension Office at (828) 264-3061
