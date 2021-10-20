BOONE — Friends of the Watauga County Library will host a holiday book sale from Nov. 4-6 in the conference room of the library located at 140 Queen St. in Boone.
The sale will have books of various genres, including children’s, CD’s, audiobooks, DVD’s, magazines, games and puzzles. The children’s section will provide plenty of colorful choices for Santa’s helpers.
Priced as low as .25 cents for children’s paperbacks, parental elves can walk away with a bundle of fun to wrapup for their munchkins to savor.
In addition to tables full of a variety of books, the holiday sale includes decorative gift-wrapped baskets of books with some surprising additions to delight any readers on a gift-giving list.
Community members are cordially invited to the first day of the holiday sale on the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 4. This time is reserved for Friends of the Watauga County Library members only. If a membership has lapsed, community members are welcome to rejoin at the sale. New members are welcome to join at the sale for as little as $5.
The book sale opens to members of the public on Nov. 5 from 1 to 7 p.m. and on Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Face coverings are required.
