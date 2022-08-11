WATAUGA — In Watauga County, mental health crisis situations have steadily increased over the last few years and have now “exploded” to an average of seven out of 10 calls being related to behavioral health issues, said Watauga County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Kelly Redmon.
In addressing these situations, Redmon said the key to mental health crisis calls is for officers to know what they are responding to and utilize community partners. He said sometimes calls involve contacting a Daymark Mobile Crisis worker. Other times, the crisis is able to be deescalated by law enforcement. In the case where officers handle the situation, they use iPads that connect to a mental health counselor, which allows individuals in crisis to speak directly with someone while not having to leave their home.
Redmon said it is also important to look at each call based on circumstance to evaluate risk factors and intervention.
“We all recognize that someone with a behavioral health issue may not grasp the consequence of their actions, or be able to control themselves, or understand that the threats to harm themselves are things that we take very seriously. Again, these are dangerous calls for everyone involved,” Redmon said. “Throughout the state, jails are full of individuals that are in need of behavioral health treatment and/or evaluation. In Watauga County Jail, there is a social worker that helps work through court cases and arranges treatment for inmates post release.”
To properly deescalate a situation, law enforcement complete a Crisis Intervention Training. This 40 hour course “exposes officers to many types of behavioral health issues from bi-polar disorder to autism and everything in between.”
Redmon said officers are taught by working with behavioral health experts and participating in role plays to give officers realistic experience of what to expect when encountering an individual that may have behavioral health issues.
Recently, deputies responded to a call on Monday, Aug. 1. for a gunfire complaint. Deputies arrived at a residence of an individual neighbors said had been randomly discharging a firearm over several days. It quickly became clear to law enforcement that the person inside was in crisis.
After hearing a muffled voice inside saying “help me, he won’t let me leave,” deputies attempted to get the individual to leave the residence, but she refused unless someone she knew was present. She did not believe it was law enforcement outside and threatened to shoot someone in the leg, said Redmon.
Within minutes, two shoots were fired inside the residence and deputies retreated for cover to await additional resources. A PA system was used by the Crisis Negotiation Team and a family member to try and get the individual to safely leave the home with no success.
The Special Response Team was then activated and an Involuntary Commitment Order was issued on the individual who eventually stepped up of the unarmed before being taken into custody and to Watauga Medical Clinic for evaluation.
Redmon said, like this one, “many behavioral health calls do not begin as such.” He said a call regarding gunfire is not abnormal for the community and is often someone conducting target practice or sighting a rifle. He said often those calls lead to contact with someone and insuring the activity is safe and legal, but this was not the case on Aug. 1.
When individuals with mental or behavioral health issues have interactions with law enforcement, it is not always initially how the call begins, Redmon said. A neighbor or bystander may call regarding someone damaging property, acting aggressively or causing a disturbance, but when officers assess the situation, underlying causes can become evident.
Redmon said that Daymark and the Appalachian Regional Healthcare System are “fantastic partners” who “go out of their way to help.” Redmon said the ARHS has a crisis team that assists in evaluation and placement of individuals in need of treatment.
“The State of North Carolina is going to have to step up and place a bigger emphasis on mental health all across the state,” Redmon said. “The system is overloaded with patients and they just can’t keep up.”
In a statement to the Watauga Democrat regarding the District Attorney’s report after the deaths of Sgt. Chris Ward and Deputy Logan Fox, Sheriff Len Hagaman said the DA’s emphasized the “real need to seriously focus on mental health and domestic violence issues for our North Carolina and Watauga County citizens” in order to “honestly avert such tragedies.”
Stephanie Greer, director of behavioral health and president of the Avery Health Care Market serving Appalachian Regional Behavioral Health and Cannon Memorial Hospital said that mental health care professionals at Appalachian Regional Healthcare System and leaders from other community agencies are working tirelessly to meet the community’s Behavioral Healthcare needs.
“What you’ve heard in the community and these conversations are valid concerns, there is certainly a gap in access to behavioral health providers in this region in particular, but really across the country. There has been a national crisis with behavioral health patients ending up in the criminal justice system and or getting stuck in emergency departments for days, and in some cases, months, and that’s not an exaggeration,” Greer said. “With that said, I’m pretty proud of the fact that our healthcare system has been really committed to meeting those needs and closing those gaps.”
In November, Appalachian Regional Behavioral Health Hospital opened to offer services to more people in the High Country. The 37-bed walk-in inpatient facility is one of the first behavioral health hospital in the country to be housed on the same campus as a critical access hospital, according to ARHS.
Typically, critical access hospitals are not allowed to operate within 35 miles of other hospitals due to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ rule. When a behavioral health facility became a dire need in the High Country, ARHS took all the necessary steps to make this exception possible.
The behavioral health hospital is located in Avery County and serves adults ages 18 to 64.
Greer said that through ARHS’s self-managed crisis team, they learned that about 60% of individuals that visit the emergency department for behavioral health issues do not meet the necessity for inpatient admission, but do need help. This help is often connecting people to outpatient care because there is a “significant gap in resources” and can be an overwhelming process.
The walk-in aspect of ARBH allows patients to self-present rather than having to go to the emergency room. Greer said ARBH has served 500 patients and had 85 walk-ins. She said about 50% of people are admitted while the rest are connected to out-patient care.
Greer said ARBH continues their work with local law enforcement because of the “difficulty in accessing care and accessing resources.” She said unmanaged behavioral health conditions can result in criminal behavior, which highlights the unmet need of treatment.
“I don’t think that there is a clear intent on the part of any individual or any agency to strategically or maliciously use the criminal justice system for behavioral health needs — ever. I think what happens, particularly in rural areas, is that our law enforcement partners are literally on the front lines and they’re often the first people to interact with citizens and usually have a really good idea of what’s going on in communities and what the needs are,” Greer said. “Unfortunately, sometimes those interactions don’t happen until people have already been decompensated to a point where they need a level of intervention.”
Greer said that community members being aware of resources and working to reduce the stigma around behavioral health issues can help individuals get treatment before interacting with law enforcement.
“The truth is, everybody needs help sometimes and that help looks different for different people at different times in their lives,” Greer said. “If, as a community, we can support individuals when they are in need without the fear of judgment or repercussions related to the stigma of accessing care, I think that will certainly help a community like ours.”
For more information on Appalachian Regional Behavioral Health, visit www.apprhs.org/behavioralhealth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.