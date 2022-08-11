stephanie greer

Stephanie Greer is the director of Appalachian Regional Healthcare Behavioral Health.

 Photo courtesy of Appalachian Regional Healthcare System

WATAUGA — In Watauga County, mental health crisis situations have steadily increased over the last few years and have now “exploded” to an average of seven out of 10 calls being related to behavioral health issues, said Watauga County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Kelly Redmon.

In addressing these situations, Redmon said the key to mental health crisis calls is for officers to know what they are responding to and utilize community partners. He said sometimes calls involve contacting a Daymark Mobile Crisis worker. Other times, the crisis is able to be deescalated by law enforcement. In the case where officers handle the situation, they use iPads that connect to a mental health counselor, which allows individuals in crisis to speak directly with someone while not having to leave their home.

