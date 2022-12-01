WATAUGA — The Watauga County Housing Council, a product of a community forum, received their first grant from the Boone Sunrise Rotary Club to help further establish their foundation.
The Watauga County Housing Forum took place in four sessions in March and April as a collaborative effort with many local community social workers, nonprofits and county organizations. The intention of the forum was to open the conversation of issues in housing including affordability, accessibility and safety. The final meeting included holding conversations about solutions that were then continued by the Watauga County Housing Council.
The council first met in June in a meeting that consisted of any interested and committed community members and is organized and facilitated by social worker Kellie Reed Ashcraft.
Ashcraft said the council met twice in June using the Results Based Accountability Framework to identify desired outcomes, key quantitative indications to track results and community-identified priorities with achievable action steps and tasks.
Since June, Ashcraft said the council has worked in three inter-related committees of Watauga Housing Council Structure and Fiscal/Sustainability Committee, Housing Solutions Committee and Community Outreach Committee.
In these committees, the group has worked to determine the feasibility of submitting a large Rural Transformation Grant application, developed a website and other communications avenues, researched effective solutions implemented in other North Carolina communities, distributed surveys and conducted community conversations in various parts of the county to hear directly from those impacted by the housing crisis, Ashcraft said.
“It’s been amazing what we already have been able to organize and implement to date,” Ashcraft said. “Nonetheless, we recognize that addressing the ‘wicked problem’ of housing will take all of our community stakeholders’ commitment; require the investment, time and commitment of multiple sectors; include many innovative strategies and solutions; demand significant financial investment and take months and years. Even so, this community continues to demonstrate its commitment, energy and passion to work together to address our community’s housing issues, so I continue to be inspired daily by what is happening in Watauga.”
In mid-September, a grant proposal was submitted to the Boone Sunrise Rotary Club. On Nov. 3, the council found out that they were awarded their first grant. In December, the council will meet with the Rotary Club to thank members and share plans for the grant money.
“Civic engagement is integral to the Boone Sunrise Rotary Club, which means that in addition to performing hands-on service projects and providing funding to various organizations, we believe it is important to be educated on community issues,” said Jim Street, former president and current member of the Rotary Club. “We also supported the initiative with club funds to be directed toward startup technology needs. Our club members are active in the community both individually and collectively, and with this being an enormous, critical issue, it was an easy decision for Rotary to support.”
Ashcraft said the grant from the Boone Sunrise Rotary Club is a help reassurance of the community’s support.
“This is the first grant that the Council has received, and it means so much to us to have this tangible and visible support from one of our key community stakeholder groups, the Boone Sunrise Rotary Club, at the beginning of our work and as a foundation for our work,” Ashcraft said.
Anyone interested in becoming involved in the Watauga County Housing Council is invited to attend meetings, which take place the first Tuesday of every month from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at Boone United Methodist Church’s Family Life Center.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.