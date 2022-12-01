WATAUGA — The Watauga County Housing Council, a product of a community forum, received their first grant from the Boone Sunrise Rotary Club to help further establish their foundation.

The Watauga County Housing Forum took place in four sessions in March and April as a collaborative effort with many local community social workers, nonprofits and county organizations. The intention of the forum was to open the conversation of issues in housing including affordability, accessibility and safety. The final meeting included holding conversations about solutions that were then continued by the Watauga County Housing Council.

